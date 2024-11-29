COMMENTARY: Animals can be a powerful medicine for improving mental health

The wagging tail of a dog or the purr of a cat can help.

Mental health is a crisis in modern America, with nearly 1 in 5 adults having a diagnosable condition during any given year. Not discussed enough is the role pets can play in improving mental health as man’s best friend, alleviating social isolation, anxiety and stress with unconditional love.

And while furry family members snuggle into our human hearts, they can leave gaping holes after crossing the rainbow bridge. Navigating the grief of the loss of a pet can be painful, and I hear stories every week about beloved pets who have left their marks on families in their far too short lives.

Interacting with animals has long been associated with improved quality of life for humans. Polling from the American Psychiatric Association finds pets positively affect the mental health of 8 in 10 owners. Respondents specifically cite that owning a dog or cat helps reduce stress and anxiety, offers companionship and provides a calming presence.

My pets — Mr. Darcy, Daisy and Julius Caesar — always make me smile.

Why? The National Institute of Health suggests having pets is linked to lower cortisol levels, a hormone related to stress, and reduced blood pressure.

On the flip side, Johns Hopkins University adds that petting a dog or cat boosts the feel-good hormone oxytocin — the chemical that bonds mothers to babies.

For children, scientists are exploring the influence family pets can have on those with autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and other social conditions.

Findings suggest pets offer children with autism a sense of responsibility, opportunities for socialization and improved comfort with decision-making.

A study published in Sage Journals shows that canine-assisted therapy helps children with ADHD to a greater degree than when animals are absent. Being near a dog during sessions has a calming effect that helps children benefit from therapeutic techniques. The findings indicate the broader advantages a four-legged family member can have in the home.

The incredible attachment humans form with these amazing animals can make for a painful period when they pass.

A study published in Marriage &Family Review finds pet grief can last up to a year and trigger post-traumatic stress, anxiety and depression. It can also lead to loss of sleep, difficulty concentrating and a lack of appetite.

The well-documented intensity of bereavement is not surprising. The human-animal bond is strong; for many people, the loss of a dog or cat is felt as deeply as the loss of a close friend or family member.

Pet parents — especially children — should avoid white-knuckling these upsetting periods of grief after the loss of a furry best friend.

Talk to a therapist who understands the deep connection between humans and animal companions.

Take refuge with friends and family. Create a memory book. Hold a memorial service. Donate in a pet’s honor to a local animal shelter. And remember, when ready, there are so many animals in need of forever homes.

The mental health crisis in America is daunting. The wagging tail of a dog or the purr of a cat can be part of an approach to address it. Pet owners should be prepared to navigate the inevitable, as the grief at the loss of a man’s best friend is heartbreaking.

Robin Ganzert is the president and CEO of American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization. She is also the author of “Mission Metamorphosis: Leadership for a Humane World.” She wrote this for InsideSources.com.