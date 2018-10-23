COMMENTARY: Are super-sized firms a danger to the U.S. economy?

Be skeptical: An America “industrial policy” would be a path best not taken.

Competition is dying. That’s the latest complaint against American business. We have too many supersized firms, excessively large and unnaturally profitable. Dubious mergers, permitted by toothless antitrust laws, boost companies’ market power and squash rivals.

But is it true? Let’s see.

Superficially, there’s ample corroborating evidence. Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Apple and some other tech firms are massive and have dominant market positions in their chosen fields.

Mergers and acquisitions among large firms are also common, with antitrust laws providing only limited restraint. A number of studies indicate that economic consolidation — fewer firms providing goods and services — is occurring in many industries. The best-known report came in 2016 from President Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers (CEA). It found that all U.S. corporate mergers and acquisitions totaled about $2.5 trillion in 2015, “the highest amount in a year on record.” At the same time, rates of business startups dropped by almost 50 percent from 1977 to 2012, the CEA noted.

So, it seems, the economy is increasingly ruled by older and more mature firms. The Obama CEA concluded: “When there is little or no competition, consumers are made worse off if a firm uses its market power to raise prices, lower quality for consumers or block entry by entrepreneurs.”

But you should be skeptical. The explanation is a bit too pat. For example, consolidation may reflect superior firms squeezing out inferior rivals. If surviving firms have so much market power, why didn’t they raise prices more often? From 1990 to 2017, consumer price increases averaged only 2.4 percent annually.

The economy may — or may not — have become less competitive in recent decades, but it’s clearly more competitive over a longer period — say. 1970 to the present. During these years, the economy experienced three huge competitive jolts from: a) foreign competition; b) deregulation — air travel, oil and gas production, television, telephone service; and c) personal computers and the internet.

Competition’s benefits were enormous. As late as 1980, The Big Three (General Motors, Ford and Chrysler)dominated car sales. Now, 15 or more manufacturers compete on quality and price. In the 1960s, NBC, CBS and ABC owned the airwaves; cable customers today can view dozens of channels. Choice has expanded dramatically.

As for cyber companies, they merit special treatment. The major problems involve the effects of technology on society more than the industry’s competitive structure. Can we protect the country from disruptive cyberattacks? What privacy rules should we adopt? Can we monitor the internet to prevent lies without crippling free speech? These are all very hard questions.

None of this justifies all mergers and acquisitions. Many don’t make sense. But government is ill-equipped to make these judgments. In its clumsy way, the market is a better disciplinarian.

What this debate is ultimately about is politics, not economics. The object is to lay blame for the economy’s ills at the doorstep of corporate America, justifying tougher regulations. In practice, this would amount to an “industrial policy” favoring and disfavoring different companies and industries. It’s a path best not taken.

Robert J. Samuelson writes a column for The Washington Post.