COMMENTARY: Civic education must be at forefront of reform

Gen Z was expected to be more instrumental in the 2024 presidential election than they turned out to be. Despite their active engagement in political discourse online, only 42 percent turned out to vote, down from 50 percent in 2020. American grade schoolers aren’t learning what it means to be American.

According to the latest National Assessment of Educational Progress from 2022, only 22 percent of eighth graders are proficient in civics, 2 percent fewer than in 2018. According to the 2022 Annenberg Constitution Day Civics Survey, only 47 percent of U.S. adults could correctly identify the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government.

We’re watching the consequences of this ignorance play out on social media. Gen Z voters are engaging in political discourse at unprecedented levels mainly because of the accessibility of online platforms. However, their political participation is not always translating into meaningful civic engagement, as many young people lack the foundational understanding of governmental processes.

The result is twofold: First, young voters may be highly vocal online but remain disengaged from voting and policymaking processes. Second, unchecked misinformation in digital spaces reinforces polarization, making it harder for young people to develop nuanced political perspectives.

Civic education is not a partisan issue. Society benefits when citizens are knowledgeable and invested in the functions of their government. That’s why we need programs such as Project Citizen, which have demonstrated measurable success in increasing political participation among young people. The Ramos Research Institute is developing a Citizenship Empowerment Framework, with plans to release it this summer as a comprehensive model for strengthening civic education in colleges.

It’s not enough to encourage participation — our democracy requires informed citizens who understand the systems they are engaging with. Without this foundation, increased voter turnout alone does little to strengthen democratic institutions. Some critics argue that implementing a civic education framework risks politicization, expressing concerns that such curricula could be influenced by ideological biases. Continued ignorance and disengagement pose a far greater risk to democratic stability.

If we are serious about strengthening American democracy, we must push for meaningful reforms in civic education. Policymakers should invest in curricula, prioritizing experiential learning, debate and digital literacy. Schools should make civic engagement as central as math and science.

Digital detachment is weakening the civic fabric of society. Democracy cannot be practiced solely in comment sections and online debates. As online discussions amplify misinformation and deepen ideological divides, we must bolster civic education in public schools to foster constructive democratic engagement.

The challenge is to channel this digital engagement into meaningful, informed civic action through education and institutional support — it must be lived in classrooms, town halls and community meetings. Reclaiming public spaces as arenas for discussion, debate and problem-solving is critical to reversing the civic disengagement trend.

The stakes have never been higher. Unless we prioritize civic education and engagement, we risk undermining the foundation upon which American democracy is built. It’s time to act. Our democracy depends on it.

Alejandro J. Ramos is the founder and executive director of the Ramos Research Institute. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.