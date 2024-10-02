COMMENTARY: Combs’ guilt hinges on how the women will be judged

The women involved will need to be seen as victims, and not as sex objects who willingly offered themselves up for their own and Combs’ pleasure.

LETTER: Meet the new boss, same as the old boss

For years, a barely worn blazer has hung in my closet. It features a graceful cut and fabric woven with the colors of the sea, offset by a white silken lining. The garment exemplifies a certain freshness, a vibrancy, a bit of luxury. The designer’s label: SEAN by Sean Combs.

Yes, that brand was the one that went up in flames recently with the unsealing of a federal indictment against Combs, better known by his rapper handles “Diddy” or “Puff Daddy.”

Now, one glance at any of his names and the illusion of elegance fades. Beauty on the outside remains intact, but there’s the creepy feeling that it was crafted by a man who faces eye-popping allegations of sex trafficking, racketeering, kidnapping, forced labor, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.

All of his monikers are cited in the documents of the Southern District of New York: Sean Combs, “Diddy,” “Puff Daddy,” “PDiddy, “PD” and “Love.”

He stands accused of longstanding abuse of women and other individuals. More specifically, the allegations include manipulating women “to participate in highly orchestrated performances of sexual activity with male commercial sex workers.”

Drugs were used to keep the women obedient and compliant. The orgies, which he called “freak offs,” could last for days and were videotaped.

He’s accused of luring women into the acts by romantic overtures. But eventually, he and others in his circle would flash firearms at the women, track their whereabouts and even their medical records to control them.

Combs, the rapper/producer/music mogul and businessman, pleaded not guilty to the charges. The judge denied him a $50 million proposed bail. Combs outside of jail, even on house arrest and under strict surveillance, is dangerous. He can’t be trusted not to intimidate and coerce witnesses, the judge said in denying Combs’ release.

It’s crucial to understand that Combs’ businesses, including the clothing line that produced my jacket, are linked to the racketeering allegations.

Federal prosecutors believe that Combs leveraged his many lucrative empires — including the clothing line, a television network, a marketing firm, his recording studio and a liquor brand — in a criminal enterprise that helped facilitate the alleged crimes.

It’s the kingpin argument — everything is intertwined.

As complicated as federal racketeering charges can be to prosecute, Combs’ defense will be quite simple. His attorneys have already leaned into it in public comments. It goes like this: The women wanted it. The sex, the drugs, performing with male prostitutes for the pleasure of Combs and others, all of it was consensual. Think of it as the groupie’s defense.

Women desiring a romantic or simply a sexual link to music superstars are hardly a new storyline. But being enthralled with a musician, getting introduced into his circle, doesn’t equal consent to the kind of treatment alleged in the Combs indictment, treatment that includes threats, intimidation and violence.

The women involved will need to be seen as victims, and not as sex objects who willingly offered themselves up for their own and Combs’ pleasure.

It’s a high hurdle, given society. Forget #MeToo. American mindsets repeatedly, consistently and appallingly still lean toward blaming and criticizing women.

People still need to step back from how they’ve been conditioned to think about women and sex.

What was she doing when she was attacked? What was she wearing? Why was she running alone at night? Why didn’t she fight back?

The questions go beyond curiosity, driving home an expectation that women somehow prevent their own sexual assaults. Instead, we should focus on expecting men not to attack them.

Take away the enormous fame and wealth of the accused in this case, and the indictment will probably look incredibly familiar to sex trafficking and relationships that turn abusive. The methods deployed to court, control and then abuse the women aren’t novel. In fact, they’re recounted in domestic violence cases daily, in other courtrooms that don’t draw media attention.

The allure of fine items is dangled first, the hope of romance ignited. Then, the switch up and a descent into manipulation, control and violence.

If the Combs’ case goes to trial, one good outcome would be society’s increased ability to see women in similar situations as survivors.

Contact Mary Sanchez at msanchezcolumn@gmail.com and follow her on X @msanchezcolumn.