COMMENTARY: Could there be fewer ‘less fortunate’ next Christmas?

Forty-something years ago, my parents and I created an indelible Christmas memory. Operating in the basement of a former retail store on the public square, we (and other volunteers) helped a local philanthropist divvy up gifts for distribution to needy families.

Although my charitable acts have taken different forms since then, I am heartened to see that there are still folks enthusiastic about toy drives, “angel trees,” food pantries and holiday visits to shut-ins.

On the other hand …

… even though Jesus told his disciples, “The poor you will always have with you,” I wonder if we must settle for having so many poor people. Certainly, much poverty originates from the truism that John Lennon noted: “Life’s what happens while you’re busy making other plans.”

Families face fires, floods and tornadoes. Families face mass layoffs, bankrupt pension funds and scam artists. Families face birth defects, mental illness, workplace accidents and environmental toxins.

These problems are so prevalent that they are baked into our terminology: “the less fortunate,” “the underprivileged,” “the disadvantaged.” Alas, we are so hung up on dumb luck and “acts of God” that we underemphasize self-inflicted problems.

When someone cheats on their spouse, a broken home is not an unforeseeable circumstance. When alcohol, compulsive gambling and “we’ll use it once and put it in next spring’s garage sale” impulse buys have “dibs” on your paycheck, science says an eviction notice may be in your future.

If you insist on driving aggressively and texting while driving, no one will be surprised if you leave your aging parents childless.

I trust you gentle readers to practice self-control and make calculated decisions, but I hope you will go the extra mile in modifying the behavior of those in your sphere of influence.

Yes, some knuckleheads have to learn everything the hard way. Others can be steered in the right direction if you keep communication lines open and serve as a mentor or a non-preachy sounding board.

Encourage students in your family or neighborhood not to goof off in school or make hasty college and career choices.

Show the importance of a faith community in providing transportation, babysitting and emotional support. Nudge someone with anger control issues toward a constructive pursuit instead of the dead end street of revenge. Always be the voice of reason, not an enabler. Don’t be the cheering section when someone moons his third boss, brags about his one-night stands or attempts jackass stunts that could leave him paralyzed.

It’s relatively easy to display compassion and generosity toward someone when you can assure yourself, “There but by the grace of God go I.” It takes a different magnitude of dedication to sympathize with someone who makes poor life choice after poor life choice.

Do your best to save yourself or someone else from such compassion burnout.

Sadly, there will be no shortage of the ill-clad, ill-fed and ill-housed next Christmas. But maybe because of your influence, someone seemingly doomed to such a fate may instead be helping others when the season rolls around again.

May God bless your efforts.

Danny Tyree welcomes writes a column for Cagle Cartoons Newspaper Syndicate. Contact at tyreetyrades@aol.com.