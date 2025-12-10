COMMENTARY: Democrats must embrace pro-innovation economic vision

In Virginia’s recent election, Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger won over voters who said the economy was the most critical issue by more than 20 points over Republican opponent Winsome Earle-Sears. She did it by laying out an innovative economic vision and a Growing Virginia Plan that leverages artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to create jobs of the future and brings industries, government and academia together to spur innovation.

Democrats across the country should take notice. To replicate Spanberger’s success, candidates would be wise to embrace a forward-looking, pro-innovation message to win in next year’s midterm elections.

Three years ago, I led the planning of the 2022 annual Senate Democratic Caucus Issues Conference, where we were laser-focused on positioning our incumbents for that year’s midterm elections. Senate Democrats faced a daunting midterm map and an electorate dissatisfied with the national economy and inflation.

The collective message to the Democratic senators was clear: Focus on the economy and the cost of living. Eighty percent of likely voters in an ABC/Washington Post poll at the time said the economy was a top issue. Despite the headwinds that year, Senate Democrats defied the odds. They expanded their majority — including winning the closest race of the cycle in Nevada — thanks to strong candidates who communicated a clear economic message that resonated with working Americans.

The takeaway from that year — which still resonates in 2025 — is that the better candidate on the economy and affordability usually wins the day. The question for Democrats going into the 2026 midterms, though, is what economic message will gain voter trust when much of the electorate feels economically insecure?

New findings from a recent Global Strategy Group survey of registered voters offer a promising road map.

GSG found that political figures benefit when they lean into the story of American innovation. A vast majority of voters believe that innovation and tech are core drivers of a strong American economy and that they positively affect the top-of-mind economic issues — jobs, inflation and small businesses.

When voters hear candidates paint a picture of an optimistic future that tech innovations will create for Americans, the research found a plus 10 percent boost in overall favorability and a 14 percent boost among Democrats. That’s a significant shift that could give Democrats the margin they need in close races next year.

It’s a narrative that resonates at a time when Americans are more connected to technology than ever before. America invented the internet, the personal computer and the smartphone, all of which created millions of good-paying jobs, grew our economy and improved our daily lives. By supporting innovation from American companies, we can drive even more revolutionary advancements that benefit everyone, personally and economically.

There’s a clear path forward for Democrats who need an optimistic story about the future with Abigail Spanberger tangible ways to address the issues that Americans prioritize such as health care, education and economic well-being.

Innovations are revolutionizing the way doctors fight diseases and save lives. AI tools are helping teachers in the classroom. New environmental technologies can capture carbon and develop new, clean-energy sources critical to the fight against climate change. Thanks to AI tools, farmers can achieve greater yields on the same amount of land and receive better weather predictions, helping make food more abundant and affordable. And every day, businesses in communities nationwide are leveraging tech tools to find new customers, grow their bottom lines and hire employees.

Pro-innovation messaging also helps candidates take the affordability issue head-on. Innovation helps put money back in citizens’ wallets.

New tech makes things more affordable by streamlining production and lowering costs.

Being pro-innovation does not mean being opposed to safeguards that protect consumers. Our policymakers have a responsibility to get the regulatory framework right, balancing safety and innovation. We can find balance.

For Democrats, a vision for an innovative future has been an afterthought. There are several reasons this has been the case over the past several cycles: Donald Trump, the COVID-19 pandemic, an economic downturn and inflation. We’ve ceded innovation and even optimism to Republicans, and that has hurt us. It’s time now to look to — and embrace — the future.

Supporting American innovation is a winner with voters. Telling that story should be a no-brainer for Democrats.

Matt Williams is a senior vice president of communications at Precision Strategies. He previously served as staff director for the Senate Democratic Policy and Communications Committee. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.