COMMENTARY: Democrats think it’s still 2020

Thank goodness last week’s Democrat Party magic act in Chicago is over.

For four days we had to watch the liberal media drool over Kamala Harris and her unimpressive VP choice, Tim Walz, like they were the greatest team of presidential candidates since JFK picked LBJ in 1960.

We’ve had to listen to a parade of angry Democrat big shots complain about what a broken, unfair and unfree place America has become and how Harris is going to fix everything and restore democracy.

We’ve had to hear a string of Democrat nobodies get up on stage and repeat and repeat all their party’s favorite lies about Donald Trump, including the debunked, out-of-context claim that he said if he is re-elected he planned to become a dictator on Day One.

We also had to stay up late if we wanted to endure what could have been Joe Biden’s last major political speech.

Along with the usual Biden boasts, laughable exaggerations and strange, shouting delivery, it was an angry rant about the evils of Trump and his threat to democracy. I swear it was so loud it’s still echoing in the Santa Monica Mountains out here in Los Angeles.

In case you didn’t notice, the Democrats in Chicago were angry about everything — inflation, the southern border, housing costs, street crime, corporate greed, student debt, Big Pharma, under-taxed rich people, etc.

Of course, they spewed the standard liberal non-solutions to these problems that will mean more big government programs, more regulations, more taxes and more “freebies for all” that will cost taxpayers trillions, spike inflation and balloon the national debt.

The Democrats at the convention were so blinded by their Trump derangement and anger at Republicans that they performed an incredible magic act that Penn and Teller would envy — they made the past four years disappear.

Based on the wild and crazy things they said all week, Democrats apparently think it’s still 2020 and Donald Trump is still president. Someone — ideally, the majority of voters this fall — should break the bad news to them: It’s 2024 and you guys are the ones who’ve been in charge for almost the last four years.

It’s your party’s heroes — Biden, Harris and Chuck Schumer, woke blue state governors such as Walz and Gavin Newsom, and scores of progressive big-city mayors and district attorneys — that are responsible for most of the inflation, the rise in street crime and homelessness, the terrible wars in Ukraine and Gaza and the rest of the government screw-ups at home and abroad.

The Dems have been pushing “joy” and “freedom” as their campaign theme. But they also stressed how angry they are and how dangerous Trump is to democracy. No one reminded the audience of the undemocratic way the party’s bosses handed Harris the nomination. Or the undemocratic way they rigged it so not one person voted for her in a primary. Or the undemocratic way they pulled a secret coup to get Biden to “retire” — after their polls told them if Joe ran the party was going to get crushed in down-ballot races.

It’s not like Kamala said she was sorry for all the bad things that have been done to America while she and Biden have been in charge. Or reminded us that it’s really 2024, not 2020.

Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. Send comments to reagan@caglecartoons.com.