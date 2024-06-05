COMMENTARY: Democrats will go on trial in November

Democrats are too deranged to foresee that Republicans might use lawfare to get even the next time they have a chance.

Mark my words.

Democrats will be sorry on Nov. 5 because of what they did last week in New York City. They and their friends in the liberal media can whoop it up and high-five each all they want over the guilty verdicts Donald Trump got on Thursday in his hush money trial.

But in the fall voters will have the chance to express how they feel about the destructive things the Biden administration was willing to do to our legal system to try to defeat Trump.

The verdicts against Trump were no surprise to anyone who’s been following his kangaroo trial for the past five weeks. The trial was concocted and staged by state and local Democrat lawyers who brazenly stretched, twisted and abused the legal system for purely political reasons.

What the Democrats did in public view, and with little criticism from the drooling liberal legacy media, is called “lawfare.” The use of legal systems and institutions to damage or delegitimize a political opponent, is how Wikipedia defines it. Nice guys such as Stalin basically invented the tactic in the 1930s to make it look like the show trials of their already doomed political enemies were following the letter of Soviet law.

For five weeks the liberal media watched the unprecedented lawfare Democrats were waging against Trump, but they didn’t care. They wouldn’t point out how dangerous going after a former president was to the entire justice system because they hate Trump more than they hate injustice.

It will disappoint a lot of Democrats that Trump was not summarily executed by a firing squad on Thursday, but it won’t disappoint the deranged liberal pundits on MSNBC and CNN. They want Trump to live forever.

Without Trump being on trial in a kangaroo court somewhere, they would have nothing to “pundit” about all day. They might even have to start talking about how feeble, confused and dangerous Joe Biden has become.

The Democrat district attorney in New York, like his partisan peers in Atlanta and Miami, did the political dirty work their national party thinks is necessary to keep Biden in the White House for another four years. But Democrats are dreaming.

Abusing Trump in court made him only stronger – boosting him in the polls, solidifying his loyalists and bringing more support from Black men and Latinos.

The tactics of the Democrat prosecutors and a Trump-hating judge were so glaringly unfair they turned Trump into a martyr, a victim of a political hit job. Even a few CNN pundits raised doubts about the legality of the case.

Trump was found guilty of 34 low-level felony charges. He wasn’t cuffed, stuffed into an orange jumpsuit and delivered to Riker’s Island, as his haters hoped. He’s still a free man, out on bail and able to campaign until his sentencing on July 11. He faces probation to up to four years in jail. Whatever his sentence is, he’s certain to appeal.

Putting Trump on trial will change the court system forever. From now on, using the justice system to go after an ex-president or your future political opponents will be fair game.

Democrats are too deranged to foresee that Republicans might use lawfare to get even the next time they have a chance.

So look out, Biden. In 3½ years you’ve wrecked America in too many ways to count. After you’re thrown out of the White House, the Justice Department you have weaponized might be turned on you. And you’ll be prosecuted for more serious crimes than bad bookkeeping.

Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. Send comments to reagan@caglecartoons.com and follow @reaganworld on X.