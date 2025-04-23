COMMENTARY: Drug to extend dogs’ lives may be on the horizon

Dog owners do many things to keep our canine companions happy and healthy. I flew from San Francisco to Albuquerque last summer to pick up a 4-month-old Bedlington terrier and have seldom been separated from her since. Asta (named after the Fox terrier in the old “Thin Man” films) has been the light of my life since.

She gets human-grade food mostly (loves rotisserie chicken) to complement a small amount of kibble and, of course, lots of exercise, cuddles and necessary vet visits. She is often told (and understands), “I love you.” It might not be long until I can add something significant: an anti-aging pill.

Extending a beloved pet’s life has long been a dream for dog owners. Now, Loyal, a biotech startup in San Francisco, is bringing that possibility closer to reality. On Feb. 26, the company announced the FDA had certified its daily pill, LOY-002, as having a “reasonable expectation of effectiveness” in extending the lifespan of senior dogs. The FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine must still confirm the drug’s safety and the company’s ability to manufacture it at scale before veterinarians can prescribe it to eligible dogs — those 10 years or older and weighing at least 14 pounds.

It is more feasible to do longevity testing in animals that have a shorter lifespan than humans, of course. However, the process can still be lengthy and expensive. Trials of drugs or other interventions to promote longevity are notoriously difficult, as a classic cartoon illustrates: Two scientists are standing in front of a laboratory bench, and one of them says about the liquid in the flask he’s holding, “It may very well bring about immortality, but it will take forever to test it.”

Loyal’s longevity pill will be launched under the FDA’s expanded conditional approval pathway, which is meant for animal drugs that address an unmet medical need and require lengthy or complex studies to complete the collection of the effectiveness data needed for full approval. It allows veterinary drugs that have demonstrated safety and “a reasonable expectation of effectiveness” to enter the market while additional data are collected. The company is conducting trials, with some dogs receiving the actual treatment and others receiving placebo pills — both beef-flavored to appeal to canine palates.

For many dog owners, extending our pets’ lives would be the realization of a dream. A 2023 Pew Research Center survey found that 49 percent of American households own at least one dog, 97 percent of pet owners consider their animals to be family, and 51 percent not only consider their pets to be a part of their family but say they are as much a part of their family as a human member. Pet care spending has surged, with Americans shelling out $876 yearly on their pets in 2023 — an increase of 90 percent over the past decade, according to MarketWatch.

Still, concerns about accessibility and affordability remain. Loyal hopes to price their treatment under $100 monthly, making it accessible to many dog owners.

Loyal previously received a “reasonable expectation of effectiveness” certification for another longevity drug that targets large and giant breeds, such as Great Danes and Newfoundlands. However, that treatment requires injections and is expected to take longer to reach the market.

Loyal is not alone in pursuing veterinary longevity solutions. Other biotech firms are working on pet weight-loss drugs similar to the human drug Ozempic. However, the approval of Loyal’s pill would represent a significant milestone in extending canine life expectancy without altering appetite or requiring significant lifestyle changes.

As a physician and former FDA drug reviewer, I am cautiously optimistic about longevity drugs. Still, as the late New York Yankees’ catcher and philosopher Yogi Berra observed, “It’s hard to make predictions, especially about the future.” More to the point, I’ve seen that unanticipated problems can occur with new drugs that are still in testing.

As scientific advances in prolonging longevity evolve, the desire to keep our beloved canine companions by our sides for as long as possible is stronger than ever. Whether through improved nutrition, innovative care strategies, or groundbreaking pharmaceuticals, the pursuit of extending canine lifespans might soon become a reality.

Henry I. Miller, a physician and molecular biologist, is the Glenn Swogger distinguished fellow at the American Council on Science and Health. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.