COMMENTARY: Energy pragmatism the road to shoring up the grid

The first step is to keep what’s currently operating online.

CLARENCE PAGE: When the immigration debate becomes war by another name

COMMENTARY: The new golden age of the automobile is here

Since 2020, electricity prices have been steadily rising. And since 2022, they’ve increased at twice the rate of inflation. Consumers are right to be frustrated. With oil prices falling, electricity prices have emerged as the key energy pain point for families and the target for aggressive energy policy.

Bringing down electricity prices is now a priority, but Americans shouldn’t lose sight of the other critical challenge now facing the nation’s supply of electricity: rapidly eroding grid reliability.

In regional electricity grids nationwide, the supply of power is in danger of being overwhelmed by demand, especially during peak periods such as scorching summer days and deep winter freezes. Last December, the nation’s top grid reliability regulator, the North American Electric Reliability Corp., reported that more than half of the country faces blackout risks over the next decade because of capacity shortfalls.

We’ve already seen the warning signs. The nation’s largest electricity grid — PJM Interconnection, which manages the supply of power for 67 million customers stretching from Washington, D.C., to Chicago — issued nine emergency alerts through July when power demand threatened available supply. Last summer, it issued one.

New industrial activity, electric vehicles and the data centers underpinning the AI revolution are gobbling up a tremendous amount of electricity. And that’s making the grid reliability challenge more urgent. New demand is accumulating so fast — and at such unexpected levels — that utilities are struggling to add generating capacity, essential pipelines and transmission lines fast enough to meet it.

To get a sense of the scale of the challenge, Meta — the technology company behind Facebook and Instagram — is building a data center complex in Louisiana that will eventually consume more power than the entire state of Nevada. The sprawling complex has gone from concept to construction overnight. It’s scheduled to launch next year.

But Meta is just one tech giant competing in the AI race.

Nationwide, dozens of enormous data centers are planned, each with the electricity needs of entire cities, and sometimes entire states.

Soaring electricity demand and constrained supply are a recipe for rising prices. For much of the country, the electricity price problem is likely to get worse before it gets better. The same is true for reliability. There are answers.

High electricity prices are incentivizing new generating capacity. Developers are planning to bring online a record 64 gigawatts of power capacity this year — more than half of which will be solar power. That amount of power is enough to meet the electricity needs of 40 million homes. The previous high-water mark for capacity additions was set in 2002, when developers added 58 GW to the grid.

New capacity additions are critically important, but the other half of the equation is keeping what’s currently operating online. That may sound obvious, but it’s the opposite strategy pursued by the Biden administration.

The Biden regulatory agenda sought to wipe out the U.S. coal fleet at the very moment the nation was facing surging power demand and alarming warnings over grid reliability. The Trump administration has reversed course.

Given a regulatory reprieve, utilities are putting the brakes on coal plant closures. More than 40 coal plants have seen their retirement dates pushed back or canceled altogether.

The answer to our electricity price and reliability challenges is abundance. Keeping the generating capacity already on the grid operating is just as critical as adding new capacity. Power plant additions should come on the shoulders of what’s already in place. That’s how we’ll meet new demand. Otherwise, we’ll be trying to fill the enormous gap left when existing plants are forced offline by misguided regulatory pressure. Pragmatism is the path forward, and it’s what U.S. consumers deserve.

Terry Jarrett is an energy attorney and consultant. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.