COMMENTARY: Fair share

Every year, Nevada leaves hundreds of millions of federal grant dollars on the table. Instead of these grant dollars helping to build stronger, more inclusive and resilient communities for Nevadans to live, work, and play in, these dollars flow to virtually every other state in the country.

In fact, Nevada ranks 45th in the nation in total grants per capita, according to a recent report by the Guinn Center for Policy Priorities.

To put it bluntly, Nevadans cannot afford to lose out on these resources. It is not fair to them and it is past time to fix it.

That’s why this legislative session I am working with my colleagues, Gov. Steve Sisolak, Treasurer Zach Conine and community partners to pass a major bipartisan reform package that will put us on track to ensuring Nevada families, businesses and communities get their fair share.

State governments play a huge role in the federal grant process, which is why many states have now reorganized their agencies, streamlined processes, expanded community partnerships and invested in the technology and personnel infrastructure needed to compete for and best use federal dollars. Unfortunately, Nevada did not keep pace, so our current systems are under-coordinated, under-resourced and altogether overburdened. Expecting state agencies — along with their local government and nonprofit partners — to perform well without the necessary resources is unreasonable and won’t work.

We need a strategic overhaul, and fast, so that Nevada can make the most of federal funds in recovering from the current crises and building a more resilient, inclusive future for generations to come.

Consistent with best practices from around the country, we are proposing the creation of a new, cabinet-level agency — the Governor’s Office of Federal Resources — to develop and lead statewide efforts that maximize federal grants for the benefit of Nevadans. By elevating and focusing the existing state Grants Office, it can work hand-in-glove with the governor’s office to quickly start the important work of helping state agencies and local and community partners more effectively identify, apply for and administer federal grants.

A new statewide plan will set a clear course of action to guide this work and a companion set of performance measurements will hold us all accountable for success.

The proposed reform will also make permanent the highly successful Grant Matching Fund pilot program created through Assembly Bill 489 from the 2019 legislative session. The new permanent program will provide state agencies, local governments and nonprofit organizations access to at least $1 million annually to be used to unlock Nevada’s access to valuable federal grant programs that require local match funding. Making this program permanent will help Nevada actively compete for dollars rather than sit idly by while other states and communities take advantage of them.

Gov. Sisolak was absolutely right in his recent State of the State address when he declared “we need to recover the federal dollars that rightfully belong to Nevadans” and set a bold goal to increase Nevada’s federal grants by $100 million in the next two years and by $500 million per year in five years. Nevadans deserve the maximum benefit for the federal taxes they pay. No doubt navigating the federal grant process is difficult, and fixing Nevada’s legacy challenges with it will be, too. But that is the vital action we need to take to get every last available dollar working for Nevadans.

Daniele Monroe-Moreno, D-North Las Vegas, represents District 1 in the Nevada Assembly.