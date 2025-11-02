COMMENTARY: Governors have the chance to lead on school choice

A newly enacted federal scholarship program provides governors with an opportunity to expand educational opportunities in their states without reducing public school funding. However, the program comes with one catch: Governors must proactively opt their states into the tax credit scholarship program.

The new program offers taxpayers a dollar-for-dollar tax credit of up to $1,700 annually for donations to organizations that award scholarships. Scholarships can be used for private school tuition, educational technology, after-school costs and tutoring. Private donations fund scholarships, so no state or local education funds are touched. Instead, scholarship funds flow directly from donors to scholarship-granting organizations, providing new education dollars rather than reducing or redirecting existing ones.

The pressure will rest solely on the shoulders of governors to buck status quo special interests — in some cases, their most prominent campaign supporters — to deliver this life-changing program to parents.

During the coming months, as governors consider the pros and cons of participating in the federal tax credit scholarship program, they should prioritize the needs of parents and children. For parents whose children are trapped in failing schools or have special needs that are not being met in their local public schools, the stakes could not be higher. In a 2025 Gallup survey, only 35 percent of Americans were satisfied with U.S. K-12 education, and 73 percent believed these schools are moving in the wrong direction, despite $857.2 billion being spent annually on public education.

Education costs in America are higher than at any point in history, yet the results are dismal. According to the latest National Assessment of Educational Progress report, only 35 percent of high school seniors are proficient in reading, and students are falling further behind each year. The needs are significant in our cities.

A Manhattan Institute study found that in 44 percent of America’s largest school districts, the gap in overall student proficiency between top and bottom-performing schools ranges from 15 to 20 percentage points.

In addition to helping parents and children, enrolling states in the federal tax credit scholarship program makes political sense. Polling shows that 65 percent of parents would cross party lines when it comes to a candidate’s stance on education. Among urban parents, that number climbs to 71 percent.

We’ve seen the difference expanding education opportunities makes. Students thrive when placed in the right environment — one that fits their needs, learning styles and aspirations. Just ask Maria Mendez, a mother in Chicago who fought to get her children out of a dangerous, failing school. Thanks to a state tax-credit scholarship program, she succeeded, and her kids began to thrive in a safe, high-quality school. When her state allowed that program to expire, Maria was again left with limited options. Fortunately, ACE Scholarships, which provides private school scholarships in 13 states, stepped in to help Maria afford a quality school for her children.

Her story is not unique. For 25 years, we have witnessed undeniable results. In communities across the country, ACE students thrive when placed in the right educational environment. Across ACE partner schools, students graduate from high school 99 percent of the time.

Every governor should embrace the federal tax credit scholarship program to help families. It isn’t about red states or blue states, Republicans or Democrats. It’s about putting students first, strengthening families, and helping ensure America’s future. This program is a gift to our education system. Let’s accept it together.

Norton Rainey is the CEO of ACE Scholarships. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.