COMMENTARY: Henderson voting system needs change

Imagine how upset you would be if people across America were allowed to vote in our governor’s election, with their votes far outweighing the votes of Nevadans in choosing the winner. Or if all Nevadans statewide had a vote to decide on your county commissioner and to override the votes of the people in your commission district.

In either of those situations, there would be more “outsiders” casting votes than the number of people represented in the district. That means the voices of the voters in the district are drowned out by those who don’t live in the district.

Sounds crazy, right? But that’s exactly how City Council races are held in Henderson, with the entire city voting on each ward’s council member. It’s not done that way in Las Vegas. It’s not done that way in North Las Vegas. It’s not done that way in Reno or Sparks, either. But it is done that way in Henderson, and we don’t think it’s fair.

Currently, candidates in Henderson City Council elections are elected in citywide balloting, even though each council member represents one ward. So no ward has a representative chosen by that ward.

Why do we think this is unfair? Because we think the residents of each Henderson ward should get to choose their own representative on the City Council. Just like in every other large city in the state.

And this isn’t just symbolic. During two elections over the past 10 years, the voters of a ward were effectively overruled in their election choice by the voters who do not live in that ward. We feel that’s unacceptable.

Nevadans should have the right to elect their own representatives and their representatives should reflect the wishes of their ward. That’s why we sponsored legislation that will let the residents of Henderson decide for themselves. If you live in Henderson, your November general election ballot gives you the opportunity to decide whether you should have the right to elect your own City Council representatives, just like the residents of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Reno and Sparks.

If a majority of Henderson voters vote “yes” on the proposal, the city charter will be changed immediately.

This is not a partisan issue. In fact; every Henderson legislator, whether Democrat or Republican, Assembly member or senator, voted for this bill. It’s about representation. It’s about good government. And it’s about fairness. And that’s why Henderson ballot Question 1 deserves support.

Ellen Spiegel, a Democrat, formerly represented District 20 in the Nevada Assembly. Keith Pickard, a Republican, represents District 20 in the Nevada State Senate.