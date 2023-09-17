86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Opinion

COMMENTARY: It’s time for Biden to pass the baton

By Carl Golden Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate
September 16, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
President Joe Biden falls on stage during the 2023 United States Air Force Academy Graduation C ...
President Joe Biden falls on stage during the 2023 United States Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony at Falcon Stadium, Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

As talk builds about whether Joe Biden is mentally and physically capable of withstanding a re-election campaign or serving another four years, it’s only a matter of time before the most difficult of conversations with the president will occur.

With an astonishing 73 percent of respondents in a Wall Street Journal poll in agreement that the president — approaching age 81 — is too old to competently serve as chief executive, the age issue has become a dominant matter of debate.

His physical impairments are increasingly apparent — shuffling gait, stumbles on stairs, falls – and his cognitive strength has visibly waned under a series of rambling and barely coherent remarks and embellished, fanciful tales of past personal experiences.

The time is approaching for those around him to summon the courage and compassion to talk frankly and honestly with him about withdrawing as a candidate.

His public approval rating is mired at 40 percent. Sixty percent of Americans believe the nation is on the wrong track, and Biden is seriously underwater on every major issue.

Political life can be exciting, exhilarating and satisfying, providing a sense of accomplishment and public acclaim. It can also be a cold, cruel and unforgiving world of derision and ridicule, much of it angry, vindictive and deeply hurtful.

His campaign team has struggled to deal with the relentless demands of the re-election effort, crafting a light schedule before friendly audiences, avoiding freewheeling exchanges with the media and eliminating any chances for ad hoc or off-the-cuff comments.

The strategy risks drawing further attention to their protective efforts and raises questions about the president’s general health and acuity, and whether he’s able to cope with the 15 months remaining before Election Day.

His vacations have come under scrutiny as well, with critics charging he has spent an excessive amount of time away from office, suggesting he requires the additional downtime to restore his stamina.

The president is still paying the price for the epic failure of his visit to fire-ravaged Maui in Hawaii, where he compared the devastation and tragic loss of life to a minor fire that damaged a portion of the kitchen of his Delaware home.

He lamented he nearly lost his home, his wife, his cat and his vintage Corvette and thus could understand the plight of Maui residents who escaped with nothing but the clothes they were wearing.

It is impractical for the president to forego campaigning altogether, and much of the burden for carrying the administration message will be shouldered by cabinet officers, members of Congress and surrogates.

The demands of campaigning and the pressures of dealing with the presidency itself are compounded by the growing questions and allegations of wrongdoing surrounding the business dealings of his son, Hunter.

Never far from mind are the political ramifications of a withdrawal. Attention would immediately turn to the logical replacement — Vice President Kamala Harris — but misgivings about her qualifications to assume the presidency are wide and deep.

The Democratic Party establishment and those who genuinely care about Biden owe it to him to engage in the extraordinarily difficult conversation, to be brutally frank if necessary, and reach a conclusion about his future before it is too late.

He has served his country for nearly 50 years, as a U.S. Senator, vice president and president. Agree with him or not, support his candidacy or not, his commitment to public service is clear.

His close friends and political associates owe him support and consideration, even if the circumstances are painful.

He deserves better than to be subjected to physical harm or personal ridicule by continuing his quest for re-election merely to satisfy the demands of anyone who would place their political status and personal well-being above his.

Carl Golden is a senior contributing analyst with the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University in New Jersey. You can reach him at cgolden1937@gmail.

MOST READ
1
Hotel room rates plummet for Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend
Hotel room rates plummet for Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend
2
Retired police chief killed in bike crash remembered for laugh, love of coffee
Retired police chief killed in bike crash remembered for laugh, love of coffee
3
Bicyclist’s death a homicide after video emerges, police say
Bicyclist’s death a homicide after video emerges, police say
4
MGM websites up, but reservation systems still affected by hack
MGM websites up, but reservation systems still affected by hack
5
‘Where are you safe?’: Hit-and-run victims mourned at valley vigils
‘Where are you safe?’: Hit-and-run victims mourned at valley vigils
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Migrants talk to officials along a road near the Rio Grande after crossing the Texas-Mex ...
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: Post-postmodern America
Victor Davis Hanson Tribune Content Agency

When the progressive woke revolution took over traditional America, matters soon reached the level of the ridiculous.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas ...
LETTER: A lack of leadership
Bradley Guichard Las Vegas

Jesus Jara is the problem at school district.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Biden is too old to run again
John Turzer Henderson

While his age alone is a problem, let’s look at the real reasons Mr. Biden should not run.

Kevin McCarthy of Calif. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
LETTER: Those dumb Republicans
Don Ellis Henderson

Looking to squander more opportunity with impeachment inquiry.

More stories
UNLV kicks field goal in final seconds to beat Vanderbilt
UNLV kicks field goal in final seconds to beat Vanderbilt
17-year-old boy fatally shot in North Las Vegas
17-year-old boy fatally shot in North Las Vegas
Aces lean on veteran center ahead of Game 2 against Sky
Aces lean on veteran center ahead of Game 2 against Sky
Hill: Spare me your outrage and maybe spare Bills reporter’s job
Hill: Spare me your outrage and maybe spare Bills reporter’s job
Controversial call on FG haunts Iowa State bettors in 3-point loss
Controversial call on FG haunts Iowa State bettors in 3-point loss
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 2
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 2