COMMENTARY: Mexican culture and soft power in Las Vegas

The Consulate of Mexico in Las Vegas celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2022. Twenty years of serving the Mexican and Hispanic communities through consular services, empowerment initiatives and legal orientation. The objectives are to contribute to their well-being and boost their significant contributions to the great state of Nevada.

For this celebration, we focused on sharing Mexican culture. Our music, arts, traditions and sites have long been a way to get closer to people of all walks of life. The ability to share this culture with others, to enjoy its richness and scope, has become a tool of soft power for Mexican diplomacy, as a means to build bridges and make connections with our country and people. The city of Las Vegas has a long-standing tradition of supporting culture and is home to many talented Hispanic artists. In 2022, we just took it to a higher level.

A prime example of our collaboration was the role of Councilwoman Olivia Diaz and the Consulate in the painting of a mural by Mexican artist Adry del Rocio at the East Las Vegas Community Center, which was inaugurated during the celebration of U.S. Hispanic Heritage Month. As a key component of the center´s renovation, this mural vividly displays the immigrant experience and highlights what we know to be true: that our communities share historic and cultural ties, family values and work ethics, as well as a brilliant past and future.

Recently, del Rocio received the mayor’s Urban Design Award 2022 in the public art category for her magnificent mural, joining internationally recognized artists such as Shepard Fairey. Today, users of the many programs of the community center, area residents and passersby of the busy corner of Eastern and Stewart Avenues can enjoy this magnificent work of art and reflect on how, together, we can look for a more prosperous future.

Similarly, with the support of Mayor Carolyn Goodman, we partnered with the city of Las Vegas to host an art contest to celebrate our anniversary. With colorful re-creations of Frida, the Red Rock passage, avocados, popular Mexican culture and toys, as well as the famous “chancla” (flip-flop), local artists displayed what Mexico and the Mexican community mean to Nevadans. During the exhibit at the mayor’s gallery and afterward at the Consulate, members of our community shared a sense of understanding our similarities and appreciation of each other.

We also made a high bet to promote a positive image of Mexico and pitched a proposal to a modern childhood icon: Blippi. For those families with children younger than 5, Blippi is a constant presence in their home and kids’ first approach to many subjects. We worked alongside Blippi and his team, the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center, Mexican singer Aida Cuevas and local high school Mariachi Joya to create a special episode of the Day of the Dead. It was filmed in Las Vegas, and it shows how we celebrate Mexican traditions abroad. The episode that aired three months ago has approximately 1.5 million views and has reached not only Nevada but also the world.

I am convinced that such initiatives bring us together and help us highlight the important presence of Mexicans in this state, as well as their numerous contributions. The support and willingness of local authorities and artists to be a part of this is an example of the many ways in which we can work together, and for them we are grateful. I look forward to continuing these efforts, so readers can expect to find more of Mexico in unpredicted places in the coming years.

Julian Escutia-Rodriguez is consul of Mexico in Las Vegas.