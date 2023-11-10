COMMENTARY: Muzzling Trump — the high costs of free speech

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Federal prosecutors and lawyers for Donald Trump will argue in court Monday, Oct. 16, over a proposed gag order aimed at reining in the former president's diatribes against likely witnesses and others in his 2020 election interference case in Washington. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Recent legal proceedings involving former President Donald Trump have again freely thrust him to the top of the headlines (even before the ad buys). This time, the focus isn’t on his alleged wrongdoings but his comments, which have led to legal challenges and substantial fines.

Recently, New York Judge Arthur Engoron threatened Trump with jail time and fined him $10,000 for comments he made about his clerk. Although it remains unclear whom the comments targeted (Trump’s team claims it’s Michael Cohen), it’s evident that the concept of free speech is facing serious scrutiny and is again under attack.

Gag orders may be seen by some as necessary to protect due process in trials, but gag orders raise essential questions about the limits of free speech, the unintended consequences of stifling it and the potential for speech policing to be perceived as interference, mainly when candidates are involved in political activity.

The primary aim of a gag order is to prevent the parties involved in a legal case from making prejudicial statements outside the courtroom. In principle, this restriction is designed to ensure a fair and impartial trial, shielding potential jurors and the public from being unduly influenced by the media circus surrounding high-profile cases. Courts need to control what is presented in cases so that the quality of testimony can be maintained. However, when a gag is applied to a former president and a political figure as polarizing as Trump, the situation takes on a unique dimension.

The First Amendment guarantees the right to free speech, a fundamental pillar of the Bill of Rights. Trump’s supporters argue that this gag order seriously infringes upon this fundamental right, unjustly limiting his ability to speak openly and share his perspectives with the public. While the intention may be for a fair trial (and helps Trump), many believe it inadvertently portrays Trump as a victim, providing him with a platform to rally his base and gain sympathy.

The fines imposed on Trump for violating the gag order further complicate the situation. His recent comments about a “very partisan” person sitting alongside the judge landed him in trouble. It’s crucial to consider the unintended consequences of speech fines. While they may be meant to discourage inappropriate comments, they inadvertently cast Trump as a martyr, unfairly persecuted by the legal system. The narrative of a victimized Trump not only resonates with his base but also strengthens his appeal as a political figure to millions who feel the system is limiting them.

As outrageous as it sounds, by fining Trump, the attention he receives could be considered a campaign contribution. He reaps benefits when forced to pay for his free speech.

The fines and threats of jail time raise questions about the practical effectiveness of gag orders in the digital information age. In an era where social media and instant news are everywhere, can a gag order prevent information from spreading?

Trump’s statements have a way of making their way into the public discourse, even when restricted in a courtroom setting. There’s no escaping the media that closely follows his every move.

The most concerning aspect of imposing a gag order on a candidate is the potential for these actions to be viewed as interference. Some argue that the trials are politically motivated and designed to influence elections.

Restricting free speech during a crucial time, like the middle of an election campaign, raises questions about the fairness of those bringing charges and hearing cases. Should any candidate, or in Trump’s case, a front-runner, be subject to speech restrictions that hinder their ability to communicate their platform and engage with voters?

Balancing the preservation of a fair trial with upholding the First Amendment right to free speech is not a new challenge. Legal experts and scholars have been debating this for years. However, when a former president is involved, the stakes are higher, and the consequences are more significant. The courts must navigate a fine line between ensuring a fair trial and respecting the principles of the republic and free speech.

The gag order on Trump is a complex issue requiring a steadfast commitment to protecting unrestricted free speech. Striking a balance between preserving the principles of the First Amendment and delivering justice is a challenge that warrants close attention. If a candidate’s free speech can be threatened, so can yours.

Shaun McCutcheon was the plaintiff in the 2014 Supreme Court case McCutcheon v. FEC. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.