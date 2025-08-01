COMMENTARY: Navigating the complicated practice of tipping today

For someone who has held a few jobs that were dependent on tips, I am acutely aware of how significant a generous gratuity can be. Whether I was caddying, making drinks at Starbucks or manning the coffee nook at my local Borders throughout high school, tips were always a major source of revenue as I saved for my first car and then paid off my student loans.

Today, tipping is more ubiquitous than ever, thanks to technology.

In the past, before the screen invasion, tips were almost exclusively dealt out in cash. At Starbucks and Borders, the big tip jar had a prominent place on the counter. At the caddy yard, we were paid only in cold, hard cash, including tips.

One benefit of this was that when it came to filing my taxes, I could save myself some money, if you know what I mean.

The other benefit was the tangibility of the tip itself. It was very satisfying to walk off the job with a nice wad of cash in my pocket. It also made me more apt to save the money because I would typically deposit at least some of it in the bank in a timely manner.

Nowadays, most tipping occurs via touch screen. The difference is that this takes an extra step, and you must actively reject the tip or hit a button that usually starts at 20 percent and goes up in increments. This leads to what some call “guilt-tipping.” It has also led to a backlash against tipping in general.

Before, tips were mostly expected for only certain tasks and jobs. Today, far more jobs and tasks now include/expect tips. Should I tip the cashier who hit only a few buttons but didn’t prepare anything?

Navigating this brave new world of tipping can be difficult. So, here are a few tips on tipping.

First, always carry some cash. Trust me, a cash tip is always more appreciated than a digital tip. Second, consider the amount of effort taken to fulfill the task. If someone is working their tail off on a hot summer day, I think they deserve a little extra. Third, every once in a while, if you can afford to, give someone who has done a spectacular job a big, fat tip!

For those who rely on tips, like bartenders or bellhops, I have some very good news: You no longer will pay taxes on tips.

Yes, in a rare instance of a candidate actually delivering on a campaign promise, President Donald Trump’s newly signed One Big, Beautiful Bill eliminates taxes on tips.

Specifically, the new law allows those who receive tips to deduct up to $25,000 in taxable income. Those earning more than $150,000 annually will have to pay taxes on tips.

According to the Tax Foundation, the no taxes on tips provision will “cover the majority of individuals earning tips in the United States.”

Another important element of the new law is that it restricts tax-free tips to workers at “an occupation which customarily and regularly received tips.” This means white-collar professionals, especially lawyers, will not be able to take advantage of the tax break on tips.

Now, some closing thoughts.

When I was working tip-based jobs about 20 years ago, the cost of things such as groceries, rent, a car and college tuition were generally more affordable for young people and those with tip-based jobs. Such is not the case today.

As such, I feel more inclined to be as generous as possible when I leave a tip for someone these days. At the same time, I think I’ve become more scrupulous when determining whether to tip or not to tip.

Like most things in life, tipping is nuanced. There are no black and white rules.

I think the standard 20 percent tip is acceptable, but it should not be the universal amount.

Lastly, if you have the wherewithal, I beseech you to reward someone who does an extraordinary job with a generous tip, when warranted.

When I worked at the coffee shop at Borders, every Christmas Eve, a regular customer dropped a $100 bill into the tip jar. As a teenager at the time, this was a huge deal for me. I will never forget his generosity.

Last year, at the end of the long golf season, I gave the hardworking beverage cart girl a substantial tip. She cried. For someone who doesn’t get emotional often, that hit me like a ton of bricks.

Chris Talgo is editorial director at The Heartland Institute. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.