COMMENTARY: Nevada drives toward low-carbon future

This legislative session, Nevada lawmakers and Gov. Steve Sisolak took bold steps to advance the state’s economy and create a safe and healthy living environment for all.

In April, with unprecedented bipartisan support, Gov. Sisolak signed legislation to strengthen Nevada’s Renewable Portfolio Standard to ensure that the state generates and uses at least 50 percent renewable energy by 2030. Nevada is now poised to grow our local clean energy economy.

State policymakers also capitalized on opportunities to tackle harmful emissions from cars, trucks and buses by supporting four pieces of legislation that aim to study the state’s transportation needs and spur electric vehicle (EV) investment. This analysis and investment are critical for the state, as transportation is currently the largest source of emissions in Nevada and in the nation.

As business leaders here in the Silver State, Dignity Health and the Latin Chamber of Commerce support efforts to tackle transportation emissions because we know doing so is essential to promoting public health and sustaining a thriving economy.

Dignity Health sees firsthand how transportation pollution contributes to increased cases of asthma attacks, chronic bronchitis and other respiratory issues. Transitioning to cleaner transportation options will improve health outcomes and mitigate the hidden health costs related to pollution in the communities we serve. Similarly, the Latin Chamber of Commerce recognizes that increased EV adoption will play a critical role in improving air quality for minority communities who disproportionately breathe unhealthy air. We also see prioritizing clean transportation — such as electric vehicles, buses and optimized public transit — will support a robust, healthy workforce and promote economic development.

By plugging in, Nevadans can take advantage of the solar, wind and geothermal resources so plentiful in our state. Electrifying the transportation sector would prevent our state from sending tens of millions of dollars out of state each year — money that could then be invested in our communities. Switching away from gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles would also save Nevada EV drivers as much as $1,200 annually on reduced fuel and maintenance costs. Smart state policies that support the adoption of EVs go a long way to ensuring Nevada captures these benefits and remains an economic hub for EV manufacturing.

Nevada policymakers have made huge leaps forward to ensure that our economy is ready for a future that runs on clean energy and electric transportation. The Legislature boldly approved two bills this year aimed at tackling transportation pollution by curbing emissions from two of the most polluting vehicle categories on our roads: buses and semi-trucks. These two bills will make it easier for schools to convert buses to electric power and to upgrade highway gross vehicle weight limits to allow for more heavy-duty electric shipping on our roads.

In the final days of the legislative session, lawmakers continued their momentum by passing Senate Concurrent Resolution 3 and Assembly Bill 483, which will allow the state to embark on the best path toward a clean transportation future. SCR3 directs a comprehensive study on EVs in Nevada, and AB483 tasks the Department of Motor Vehicles with conducting a pilot program to gather data on motor vehicle usage. Together, these policy proposals represent an important first step toward collecting accurate data on how we move people and goods around our state. This will help inform conversations about how to equitably fund the maintenance of public roads and highways in the most thoughtful and responsible way possible.

Nevada closed out its legislative session with much to celebrate in Carson City, especially when it comes to clean energy and transportation. Our state is poised to reap the economic and public health benefits of a clean energy future.

Sr. Phyllis Sikora is the vice president of Mission Integration at Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican. Peter Guzman is the president at the Latin Chamber of Commerce Nevada.