COMMENTARY: Nevada Hispanics meet COVID challenge

Nevada’s Hispanic community has been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our people are overrepresented in unemployment, infection and death rates — and, at the same time, underrepresented in vaccination rates.

More than 950,000 people in Nevada are Hispanic, which is around 30 percent of the state’s population. Consequently, their well-being is fundamental to the state’s economy and society.

To date, Hispanics represent 36 percent of confirmed COVID cases in Nevada, 23 percent of deaths and only 12 percent of people vaccinated. This is why state and local authorities, as well as civil society organizations and individual leaders, have taken decisive actions to ensure that Hispanics increase their access to preventive information, testing and vaccination.

At the Consulate of Mexico, we truly recognize and appreciate these actions and we join them as a member of the Nevada community. Some examples are the “Está en tus manos” and “Pongamos de nuestra parte” campaigns in Clark County and Northern Nevada, respectively, whose main goal is to get the Hispanic community vaccinated, tested and overall healthy. Both initiatives are designed by Latinos for Latinos. The group gathers a wide array of partners and works with them to ensure that the information resonates and reaches those who need it the most. The messages are sound and clear: The vaccine is free of cost, safe, effective, and, very importantly, it does not require proof of immigration status.

People must not be afraid of getting the vaccine because of immigration concerns. Those administering the vaccine care only about the health of the community. We need all immigrants in Nevada to be healthy and safe, for the well-being of us all.

Access has been a concern for the Hispanic community. Many have expressed a lack of knowledge about where and how to obtain the vaccine; some are unable to get transportation to vaccination sites, often far from their home; others are just afraid. For these reasons — as in the real estate sector — location, location, location is paramount.

On Feb. 23, the Consulate of Mexico in partnership with the city of Las Vegas held a vaccination clinic at our facility. We administered 260 vaccines. Of the recipients, 99 percent were Mexican or Hispanic. Similarly, the Immigrant Home Foundation hosted a vaccine clinic for three weeks aiming to reach Hispanics. Both examples stress the importance of location and highlight the fact that Latinos do want to receive the vaccine. They also show that our people prefer to attend a known and trusted venue, where language is not a barrier.

These successful examples encourage us to move forward and continue helping our community to get vaccinated in their neighborhoods.

In the next few months, our efforts in prevention and vaccination will be crucial. Hispanic families should rise up to the challenge, check up on their neighbors, call their leaders and volunteer in their communities. Our youth should help the elderly to set up their appointments and take them to the vaccination sites. We should remain vigilant and make sure we are following health recommendations, attending vaccine appointments and getting tested if we feel ill.

It is the responsibility of each and every one of us to stay informed about the groups that become eligible to receive the vaccine and to disseminate trustworthy information. Taking care of each other, as Hispanics know how to do, is the way to recover and keep Nevada on the track of progress and prosperity.

— Julian Escutia-Rodriguez is the consul of Mexico in Las Vegas.