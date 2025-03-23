COMMENTARY: Nevada must more aggressively fund crossings for wildlife

This undated illustration provided by the National Wildlife Federation shows a rendering of a wildlife bridge crossing over U.S. Highway 101 between two separate open space preserves on conservancy lands in the Santa Monica Mountains in Agoura Hills, Calif. Groundbreaking is set for next month on what will be the world's largest wildlife crossing, a bridge over a major Southern California highway that will provide more room to roam for mountain lions and other animals hemmed in by urban sprawl. A ceremony marking the start of construction for the span over U.S. 101 near Los Angeles will take place on Earth Day, April 22, the National Wildlife Federation announced on Thursday, March 24, 2022. (National Wildlife Federation via AP)

As an avid big-game hunter in Nevada, I have spent countless hours in the wilderness — tracking game, studying migration patterns and admiring the beauty of our state’s diverse basin and range landscapes. For me, hunting is more than a sport; it’s a tradition, a way to connect with nature, and a vital part of wildlife conservation.

Nevada’s wildlife habitats, however, face growing threats from challenges that seem overwhelming — prolonged drought, severe wildfires and the rapid spread of invasive weeds, all of which degrade critical habitats.

Despite these challenges, there are areas where meaningful progress can be made.

The expansion of roads and highways continues to fragment wildlife habitats, creating serious barriers for the animals we value. Yet Nevada has shown that thoughtful solutions are possible. To protect our wildlife and preserve these landscapes for future generations, the state must take decisive action by passing a bill to establish dedicated funding for constructing new wildlife crossings across Nevada.

Wildlife crossings — such as overpasses and underpasses designed to help animals safely traverse busy roadways — are a proven solution to reducing vehicle collisions with wildlife while simultaneously connecting important habitat. These structures are not just beneficial for the animals; they save human lives and prevent costly vehicle damage.

Every year, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation, more than 500 reported wildlife-vehicle collisions occur annually, costing the state close to $20 million. Nevada has a long history of leadership in addressing this issue and has 79 animal crossings in place for both large and small animals, including six overpasses. But without dedicated funding for new hot-spot collision locations, our state risks falling behind as roadways expand and urban development encroaches on critical migration corridors.

In 2023, Gov. Joe Lombardo signed Assembly Bill 12 into law. It created Nevada’s Wildlife Crossing Account and seeded this account with $5 million. The Nevada Department of Transportation is already utilizing these funds to leverage federal funds. While this is a significant step forward, it is only a starting point. A yearly recurring appropriation for wildlife crossings will provide certainty for project planning purposes, accelerating the construction of wildlife crossings where they are needed, keeping roads safe while connecting important habitat.

Critics may argue that funding wildlife crossings is an unnecessary expense, but the data tells a different story. Studies from states across the West show that wildlife crossings can reduce collisions by up to 90 percent. The economic benefits of reducing vehicle damage, medical expenses and insurance costs far outweigh the initial investment in building these structures. Additionally, federal matching funds are available for wildlife infrastructure projects, meaning that state-level investment could be leveraged to bring in additional funding resources. At a time when federal budgets are being drastically cut in search of savings, wildlife crossings make financial sense.

Passing a bill to establish dedicated funding for wildlife crossings is not just a win for hunters — it is a win for all Nevadans. By taking proactive measures, we can reduce collisions, protect motorists and ensure that our state’s treasured wildlife continues to thrive. Conservation is a responsibility we all share, whether you live in Las Vegas or Elko. Let’s not wait for more tragic accidents or further declines in our deer and other wildlife populations before taking action.

Kevin Cabble is a lifelong outdoorsman and board member for the Nevada Wildlife Federation.