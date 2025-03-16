COMMENTARY: Nevada needs school choice now more than ever

When you were 12 years old, what were you thinking about? Friends? School? Fitting in? Those were my concerns too, but I also had another worry: whether I’d be able to stay in the school that helped me thrive. Starting in middle school, I’ve had to fight for the very thing that made my academic success possible — school choice.

I was a recipient of Nevada’s Opportunity Scholarship, a program that allowed me to attend a school where I could flourish. I graduated from high school last year, and I am now studying medical imaging at UNLV. But my journey wasn’t easy. Since the age of 12, I’ve testified to lawmakers, attended rallies and spoken at legislative hearings — all to protect the very scholarship that gave me an opportunity for a better future.

I remember sitting at the dining table watching my mom fill out scholarship applications year after year, pen in hand, calculator beside her, murmuring anxiously about whether a response would come in time. The uncertainty of whether I would have access to the education I needed was a heavy burden for a child to carry. I should have been worried about my math homework or a big test, not whether my school doors would remain open to me.

Before receiving my scholarship, I struggled. I felt lost at my old school, unable to keep up academically and struggling to make friends. But when I transferred to a school that met my needs, everything changed. I had teachers who supported me, a community that encouraged me, and the ability to excel in my studies. That opportunity should be available to every child in Nevada, no matter their family’s financial situation.

Despite the success of programs such as the Opportunity Scholarship, school choice in Nevada remains under threat. Every year, students from financially struggling families lose access to scholarships due to political opposition. But the fight isn’t over. We continue to stand up, share our stories, and advocate for what’s right.

The demand for school choice is overwhelming. According to new polling by Gov. Joe Lombardo’s office, 85 percent of Hispanics and independent voters support school choice. This isn’t a partisan issue. It’s about giving students and families the freedom to choose the best education for their future.

Nevada’s students deserve better. Every child should have access to a school where he or she can thrive and feel safe, supported and academically challenged. My younger siblings, and children across the state, should not have to experience the fear and uncertainty that I did.

To those who support school choice and have shown up, spoken out and fought for this cause: thank you. Your efforts make a difference. But we need to do more. We must expand school choice and ensure that no child’s education is left to chance.

Let’s stand together and fight for the future of Nevada’s students. Every child deserves the opportunity to succeed, and it’s up to us to make sure they get it.

Julia Manzano attends the University of Nevada. She is a graduate of the Nevada Opportunity Scholarship and a 2025 future leaders fellow with the American Federation for Children.