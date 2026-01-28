COMMENTARY: Paul’s plan to expand health-care choice a win for America

Pages from the U.S. Affordable Care Act health insurance website healthcare.gov are seen on a computer screen in New York, Aug. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

With Affordable Care Act subsidies expiring this month and the Senate failing to invoke cloture on a new GOP health care bill, Washington has once again shown it has no plan to rein in soaring premiums. As coverage options shrink and costs climb, Obama- and Biden-era regulations continue to squeeze consumers.

Americans are facing a health care crisis of dwindling insurance options and rising costs.

Health care costs are outpacing inflation. Fortunately, a proposal by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., would turbocharge choice and competition in health care while scaling back the government’s role. Americans deserve fiscally responsible and common-sense reforms that don’t break the bank.

A Kaiser Family Foundation report in October highlights that health care costs remain a significant challenge for many, with 50 percent of U.S. adults finding it difficult to afford health care. A quarter of Americans have had difficulty paying health care costs in the past 12 months. Uninsured adults under 65 face even greater challenges, with 82 percent reporting difficulty affording health care. Even among insured individuals, 40 percent worry about affording their monthly health insurance premiums, and 62 percent worry about affording their deductible before health insurance kicks in.

These numbers underscore the critical financial crisis that health insurance costs are imposing on Americans.

Paul’s Health Marketplace and Savings Accounts for All Act would go a long way toward fixing this dysfunctional system. The proposal would increase consumer choice by expanding Association Health Plans (AHPs) and bolstering the availability of tax-free Health Savings Accounts (HSAs).

The expansion of AHPs would enable patients to group together as members of an association outside of traditional health insurance coverage, lowering costs for consumers through group buying power. Americans are members of countless groups, clubs and associations, but current policy only recognizes insurance as a vehicle for health care buying negotiations and leverage.

More choices and buying power for consumers will result in more affordable options and more personalized coverage, allowing consumers to choose insurance that fits their needs and lifestyle and band together to demand better pricing.

AHPs offer a promising path away from the outdated model Americans use today, in which health insurance is usually tied to employment and offers limited options. This model is the source of frustration for millions but has been artificially bolstered by longstanding tax policies and red tape.

Rolling back the outdated Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 regulations, which restrict Americans from banding to negotiate lower insurance prices, would be a monumental reform that would positively affect millions of Americans and lower costs. Imagine a world where Costco, Amazon or even a local gym membership could grant you access to affordable and diverse health insurance options through a dynamic market not controlled by an employer.

Also, Paul’s bill would expand HSAs, which offer tax advantages for health care expenses by allowing pre-tax contributions up to $4,400 for individuals and $8,750 for families with high-deductible health plans in 2026. Paul’s proposal would increase the maximum annual HSA contribution to $24,500 for 2026 and open HSAs to all Americans, instead of limiting access to HSAs based on insurance coverage or income level.

The bill would also expand HSA use and eligibility to gym memberships, wearable fitness trackers and dietary supplements, allowing Americans to use their money to invest in preventive health care and lifestyles. By broadening contribution limits and eligible expenses, the legislation would give families meaningful financial flexibility at a time when premiums, deductibles and everyday health costs are squeezing household budgets.

Today, millions of Americans lack access to HSAs, a high-value savings tool that avoids Uncle Sam’s creeping hand. Casting a broader net to include all Americans, coupled with bolstering AHPs, would lower costs and expand health-care choice. Patients deserve to feel empowered in their health care decisions, rather than relying on the federal government to bail them out. At a moment when premiums are rising and ACA subsidies are set to expire, the need for genuine market reform has never been clearer. The Health Marketplace and Savings Accounts for All Act is exactly what the doctor ordered.

Christina Smith is the director of the Taxpayers Protection Alliance’s Consumer Center. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.