COMMENTARY: Putting a liberal spin on Trump’s first 100 days

President Donald Trump gestures after giving a commencement address at the University of Alabama, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Based on the spin the liberal media put on Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office this week, you’d think we were in the Great Depression 2.0. Or that we had lost World War III to Russia.

Tariffs, tariffs, tariffs — that was pretty much all we heard from the left-wing pundits this week.

It’s true that Trump’s “tariff terrorism” has caused a lot of uncertainty in the U.S. stock markets and global trade.

It’s true that U.S. stocks crashed more than 10 percent right after “Liberation Day.” But it’s also true stocks have already recovered most of their losses, so forget those hysterical claims that Trump destroyed trillions of dollars’ worth of everyone’s 401(k)s.

And let’s wait a while before we declare Trump’s tariff policy a total disaster that will bring on a recession. Because of him, a bunch of countries have already come to D.C. to strike new tariff deals with us. Others are lining up.

Meanwhile, let’s remember that “The First 100 Days” of a president’s time in office are actually meaningless.

The print media first used the term in 1933 with FDR as a way to cover the avalanche of executive orders he signed and the progressive legislation he pushed when he took office. But decades ago “The First 100 Days” became just a handy excuse for the media to assess or judge the accomplishments of a new administration.

According to the liberal media, Trump’s (second) first 100 days in office were — surprise, surprise — a total fiasco.

Of course, it’s a given that the liberal outfits and their liberal journalists hate everything Trump has done. Slamming the southern border door shut virtually overnight without the help of Congress didn’t impress them. Neither did the campaign to round up and deport the worst of the illegal immigrants. Neither did working to end the bloody war in Ukraine, siccing Elon Musk and DOGE on government waste and corruption or ending Biden administration stupidities, such as the EV mandates.

The liberal media don’t care if Trump cuts taxes on tips or on Social Security payments or does any of the dozens of things he promised — and is trying to do now as president.

So far, he has issued more than 143 executive orders and counting. But last week the media focused on tariffs, tariffs, tariffs. But guess what? By Labor Day nobody will care what our tariffs are with Canada or China or Chad. What we should care about is what happens now — or next.

Is Congress going to pass Trump’s “big beautiful bill” that locks in his tax cuts and his border security and energy policies?

Is the slaughter in Ukraine finally going to end? Will the United States and China settle their tariff war? Will inflation continue to slow and interest rates fall back to 3 percent?

By the way, if what the liberal media think of the first 100 days of a president’s term actually mattered, my father would have never been around to help end the Cold War in 1987.

In April of 1981 his approval rating with the public was a solid 67 percent. But the liberal NY-DC media establishment was already starting to mock “Reaganomics” and predicting the failure of his tax cuts and deregulation policies. Though the 1982 midterms went terribly for Republicans in the House, by 1984 my father’s supply-side economics and optimism had turned things around, and he won 49 states.

So let’s all be patient for once — and realistic. We know the liberal media and the Democrats will never stop their daily negative attacks on Trump. The deranged Maddow Wing of the media and AOC and her little gang of progressives will still call him a dictator, as if that makes him one. And they’ll claim he’s created a new constitutional crisis every other day.

But what they said last week about his first 100 days didn’t matter. It’s the next 100 days that will count.

Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. Send comments to reagan@caglecartoons.com and follow @reaganworld on X.