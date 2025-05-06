58°F
COMMENTARY: Remembering the 80th anniversary of V-E Day

By Jane Droppa InsideSources.com
May 5, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

As we approach the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (May 8), we are reminded of a pivotal moment in history when the Allied forces accepted Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender, ending World War II in Europe. This milestone allows us to honor the courage and sacrifice of those who served and reflect on that conflict’s enduring lessons.

The National World War II Memorial in Washington stands as a testament to the valor and resilience of the 16 million men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces during World War II, the more than 400,000 who made the ultimate sacrifice, and the countless others who supported the war effort on the home front.

To commemorate this significant anniversary, the Friends of the National World War II Memorial will host a special ceremony Thursday at the memorial. This event will unite veterans, their families and the public to pay tribute to the sacrifices made eight decades ago and ensure that the Greatest Generation’s legacy continues to inspire future generations.

The importance of remembering V-E Day extends beyond historical acknowledgment. It serves as a poignant reminder of the cost of freedom and the necessity of unity in the face of adversity. In today’s world, where division and conflict persist, the lessons from World War II remain profoundly relevant. The collective effort that led to victory in 1945 exemplifies what is achievable when nations and individuals come together for a common cause.

As we honor the 80th anniversary, it is also essential to recognize the diminishing number of World War II veterans among us. Their firsthand accounts and personal stories are invaluable treasures that offer profound insights into the realities of war and the resilience of the human spirit. We encourage everyone to take the time to listen to these veterans, to record their stories, and to express gratitude for their service.

In addition to the ceremony on Thursday, events and educational programs are planned throughout the year. These initiatives aim to engage communities nationwide in reflection and remembrance, ensuring that the sacrifices made during World War II are never forgotten.

This is a time to look back and also an opportunity to look forward. It challenges us to consider how we can uphold the values of freedom, democracy and unity in our own time. By remembering the past, we are reminded of our collective responsibility to build a future that honors the sacrifices of those who came before us.

As we gather at the National World War II Memorial and in communities nationwide, let us recommit ourselves to the principles that guided the Greatest Generation. Let us ensure their legacy endures in monuments and ceremonies, our daily actions, and the society we strive to create.

In the words inscribed on the National World War II Memorial: “Here we mark the price of freedom.” May we always honor that price through our unwavering dedication to the ideals for which so many gave their lives.

Jane Droppa is the chair of the Friends of the National World War II Memorial in Washington. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

