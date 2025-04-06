COMMENTARY: Rent control would be bad for Nevada

As Nevada legislators tackle crucial state issues during the 2025 legislative session, we can’t help but reflect on the words of John F. Kennedy, who said: “Let us not seek the Republican answer or the Democratic answer, but the right answer.” We are hopeful that Nevada legislators will do what we, as Nevadans, always do — and what sets us apart from the rhetoric in Washington D.C.: come together to pass bipartisan solutions for the good of all Nevadans.

Nevada, particularly our largest population hubs of Las Vegas, Henderson and Reno, has seen a steady influx of new residents due to a number of factors, including California emigration and economic diversification. But this economic and population growth doesn’t come without its challenges — and one that tops that list is housing.

Nevada has a housing supply and demand problem. Population growth and migration have been outpacing construction, straining prices and making access to the American dream of owning one’s own home out of reach for many. In recent years, the issue of rent control has become a divisive topic across the United States, and Nevada is no exception.

Economic theory on rent control has been nearly unanimous over the past 100 years. Empirical evidence and modeling across the political spectrum expose rent control as a destructive public policy that discourages investment, decreases property tax, harms mom-and-pop landlords, leads to property deterioration and results in fewer housing options overall. As a result, more than two-thirds of the states prohibit rent control.

In November, California voters rejected a statewide rent-control ballot initiative for a third time. Even Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, said, “The data shows that overly aggressive rent control can actually hurt the economy and reduce the housing stock we need.” Cities such as St. Paul, Minnesota, have repealed rent control, hoping to spark the kind of growth and reinvestment Massachusetts experienced after doing the same.

In Massachusetts, after rent control was repealed, developer investments increased by 45 percent. This resulted not only in the construction of homes, but of the surrounding infrastructure generating the subsequent impact fees that pay to pave roads, create parks and build schools.

As Nevadans grapple with the housing affordability crisis, it is crucial to approach this issue with a bipartisan mindset. By working together, regardless of political affiliation, lawmakers, community leaders and stakeholders can develop policies that address the root causes of the problem rather than relying on flawed policies such as rent control that may sound good but have devastating unintended consequences.

Ultimately, the housing crisis in Nevada is a complex challenge that requires nuanced and collaborative solutions. Rent control may offer a temporary sense of relief for a select few, but its long-term consequences could hinder the state’s economic growth and exacerbate housing shortages. Nevada’s leaders can tackle this issue head-on, crafting policies that promote affordability, protect vulnerable populations and ensure a thriving housing market for generations to come.

We both love Southern Nevada and want to see all who live and work here thrive. Rent control only stifles communities. To preserve the flourishing spirit of Las Vegas, Henderson and the entire state of Nevada, it is our hope that state legislators will come together to alleviate our housing issues without entertaining the already proven failed policy of rent control.

Shelley Berkley, a Democrat, is the mayor of Las Vegas. Michelle Romero, a Republican, is the mayor Henderson and chairwoman of the Nevada League of Cities.