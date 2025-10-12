COMMENTARY: Showcasing the economic, cultural and social significance of gaming

October marks 25 years since the first Global Gaming Expo. What began as a trade show to unite the gaming industry under one roof has dramatically evolved. What has not changed is our goal: to create a space where the entire gaming community can meet, connect and look ahead.

I participated in the very first G2E in 2001. What stands out most is how many people have returned year after year. That kind of consistency says a lot about the passion and commitment across this industry. G2E is more than an event. It is a tradition for many of us. Over the years, it has become a vital platform that showcases the economic, cultural and social significance of gaming, in no better place than Las Vegas, the global gaming capital. This milestone year presents us with the opportunity to honor our history while introducing new ideas and perspectives.

G2E has always supported the Las Vegas community. Last year, the annual event drew more than 25,000 attendees and showcased exhibitors from 117 countries, territories and regions contributing to travel, hospitality and tourism. But the impact doesn’t stop at the city line. G2E helps move the entire global industry forward by creating space for new ideas, sharing knowledge and lasting relationships.

Presented by the American Gaming Association and organized by RX, G2E reflects the energy and evolution of the gaming world. It continues to drive innovation and shape policy discussions, while spotlighting the people and businesses that fuel growth across the industry. From its early days to today, the event keeps growing with people, products and ideas shaping the future. We are excited to return to Las Vegas with new features, familiar faces and a full program that touches every corner of the business.

One of the highlights this year was the debut of the G2E Dealer Championship, the first event of its kind in the United States. The competition honors the technical skill, professionalism and hospitality of land-based casino dealers. These are the people at the heart of the gaming experience. Competitors will go head-to-head in blackjack and roulette and will be evaluated by their own table games executives. We’re proud to shine a spotlight on this front-line talent in what we expect to become a signature event.

Education remains a cornerstone of G2E. This year’s program, which concluded Thursday, included more than 100 sessions and 330 speakers covering regulation, leadership, technology and market trends. From operations and policy to products and people, the lineup offers valuable insights for every corner of the industry. The agenda included key industry priorities and trends including legal market threats and opportunities, changes across the gaming landscape, evolving player preferences and so much more. Responsible gaming remains a core focus, which is shown through our partnership with the International Center for Responsible Gaming, continuing to shape thoughtful conversations throughout the show.

G2E is where real conversations happen. Whether on the expo floor, in a breakout session or over coffee, this event brings together people driving change across the industry. From startups to global brands, regulators to operators, G2E is the place where people build relationships that extend far beyond the show. That kind of access and momentum is what keeps people coming back year after year.

G2E brings new voices, new perspectives and new ideas into conversation and this anniversary gives us a moment to reflect. But our focus remains on what comes next. Over the past 25 years, G2E has grown alongside the industry it serves. From casino floors to digital platforms, and from regional markets to global audiences, the show represents the full scope of gaming. The progress made over the past two decades fuels excitement for what lies ahead. That momentum continues with the community that has shaped G2E since the beginning.

Korbi Carrison leads G2E, the casino gaming industry’s largest gathering of commercial and tribal professionals from around the world, held annually in Las Vegas.