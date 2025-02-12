COMMENTARY: States are poised to restrict credit access in 2025

Just as consumers may be coming to grips with the cost-of-living crisis, legislators in several states are poised to restrict access to credit in 2025.

The move to restrict credit will be dressed up as a form of “consumer protection,” but make no mistake: It will reverse a trend of increased access to credit that we’ve been enjoying for decades and hurt the people it is ostensibly designed to protect.

In the late 1970s, our economy was transformed: Unprecedented competition among banks put the convenience of credit cards and other credit products into the hands of millions of people who previously were ineligible for them. Before that, many had to rely on more expensive and risky credit options, such as pawnbrokers and loan sharks, and personal-relationship-based local store credit to make ends meet.

Thanks to a unanimous 1978 decision by the Supreme Court, banks holding a “national charter” were to be governed by the interest rate caps of the states where they were based instead of the state in which the consumers lived. The nationally chartered banks started offering desirable terms across state lines.

On top of that, in response to the Supreme Court’s decision, Congress passed, and President Jimmy Carter signed, the Depository Institutions and Monetary Control Act of 1980, which allowed banks chartered under state law to have the same right to “export” their home-state interest rates as the national banks had. This enabled state-chartered banks to compete equally with massive, nationally chartered banks such as Wells Fargo, Citibank and Capital One.

The result of the act’s passage was vibrant competition among all banks to provide more credit options and more attractive terms and to provide credit to more and more people. This primarily benefited millions of previously credit-deprived and underbanked customers who were brought out of the margins and into the mainstream credit community. This helped fuel the economic expansion of the 1980s and beyond.

Unfortunately, in passing the act, Congress included a provision allowing state legislatures to opt out of the law. At first, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Nebraska, North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Wisconsin opted out. Over time, all but Iowa and Puerto Rico rescinded their opt-out laws after seeing the benefits to consumers elsewhere.

Fast-forward to the end of 2024, and lawmakers in many states are thinking about opting out and limiting credit for the most economically vulnerable families, even as those families grapple with high prices that will not come down, even if inflation levels off.

Minnesota, Nevada, Rhode Island, and the District of Columbia floated the idea of an opt-out this year and ultimately did not act on it. However, the threat remains imminent for 2025. Colorado moved to reinstitute an opt-out in 2024, which is now mired in litigation. Sources say Oregon lawmakers will soon consider an opt-out. These bills will implode credit access for consumers and small businesses.

It’s instructive to look at Iowa — the only state to have opted out of the law. Iowa operates in a pre-1980s credit market, which disadvantages that state’s consumers. It also puts Iowa state banks at a disadvantage compared with the massive, impersonal, nationally chartered banks. These, the largest banks in the nation, charge the highest fees, and they would be exempt from state opt-outs.

Of course, the effect of an opt-out is negligible to financially well-off consumers. The effect is felt most acutely is among marginalized consumers — those not highly regarded or well-served by much of the financial services industry.

It’s important to understand:

■ 47 percent of consumers are non-prime or credit invisible (often recent college graduates and immigrants), which means they have credit scores below 660, unscorable credit or no credit score at all.

■ 36 percent of households were financially insecure in 2024.

■ 57 percent of people surveyed say they experienced some level of difficulty in paying their usual household expenses over the past seven days.

These consumers would be harmed by an opt-out — Americans who can’t get a bank loan and struggle to access the credit they need. These consumers need more, not fewer, credit options to cover day-to-day and emergency expenses.

Less well-to-do Americans should have many credit options just like wealthy people to help weather financial storms and build a better future for their families.

Everyone who cares about the economic well-being of low-income, minority, young and other marginalized Americans should oppose an opt-out in any state in 2025 and beyond.

Kent Kaiser is secretary/treasurer of the Domestic Policy Caucus. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.