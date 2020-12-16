COMMENTARY: The hidden crisis in Southern Nevada: food insecurity

(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Three Square Food Bank has fed hungry families in our community since 2007. Normally in Southern Nevada, one in eight people relies on our services. But because of COVID-19 and associated economic crises, one in five people now doesn’t know where his or her next meal is coming from.

Unfortunately, we believe this trend will continue for some time. Three Square is expecting a 59 percent increase in demand for food through 2020 and into 2021, as nearly half a million Southern Nevadans will have to pick between buying food or paying for utilities, rent and medicine.

The pandemic hasn’t just increased need. It’s also altered how we operate. In mid-March, Three Square suspended normal food bank operations and implemented an “emergency relief plan” in response to school and business closures, drastic declines in retail food donations, social distancing limitations on volunteers, reduced on-site staff support and the need for low-contact food distributions. We traditionally work with partners who are on the front lines. In light of the pandemic, we have altered our operations to provide immediate food assistance to families and individuals through low-contact, mobile distributions.

We need support now more than ever. Thankfully, many in the community have stepped up. Food insecurity is a significant concern for overall health and wellness and is closely connected to oral health.

Several studies have examined the relationship between food insecurity and tooth decay. All have found a strong link between the two. According to Oral Health Nevada, 64 percent of third graders have experienced tooth decay, and 43 percent of Nevadans older than 18 have experienced tooth loss.

At a basic level, if you don’t have teeth or your mouth is in chronic pain from untreated dental issues, eating becomes a difficult task. Many food banks, including Three Square, understand this and work with experts to offer softer or more accessible food options for seniors or others with poor oral health.

The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation has awarded Three Square $100,000 to help support the work of feeding hungry families this holiday season. Join us in providing food for your neighbors in need. Someone you know may be struggling and may not know where to turn for help or be too embarrassed to ask.

If you’ve been spared the economic fallout from this pandemic, consider making a donation. For every dollar you give to Three Square, we can provide three wholesome meals. If you need help putting food on the table, we are here for you. For information about how to support or access our services, visit: threesquare.org.

This has been a challenging year for our community, our country and the world. This crisis will end, and we will get through it by coming together.

Larry Scott is chief operating officer for Three Square Food Bank. Kenzie Ferguson is vice president for foundation and corporate social responsibility at Delta Dental of California and its affiliates.