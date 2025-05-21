COMMENTARY: The Left stands with bears, not men

A peculiar viral trend has swept across social media, sparking heated debates and revealing deep cultural divides: the “Man vs. Bear” dilemma.

When asked whether they would rather be alone in the woods with a man or a bear, many women, particularly those aligned with progressive ideologies, have chosen the bear. The reasoning, they say, is simple: a bear’s behavior is predictable, while a man’s could be dangerous.

While framed as a thought experiment, this trend has exposed a troubling disconnect between the political left and a key demographic it has long claimed to champion: American men. As a result, many men are abandoning the left, feeling that their concerns, safety and humanity are being dismissed in favor of symbolic gestures or outright misandry.

The “Man vs. Bear” trend gained traction on platforms such as TikTok and X, where women discussed their fears of male violence, often citing statistics about assault and harassment. While these concerns are valid and deserve attention, the conversation quickly veered into territory that left many men feeling vilified.

Comments like “I’d trust a bear over a man any day” or “Men are more dangerous than wild animals” weren’t just hyperbolic; they were indicative of a broader cultural narrative on the left that increasingly portrays men as inherent threats rather than complex individuals. For men who already feel marginalized or misunderstood, this sentiment stings, and it’s pushing them away from a political movement that once positioned itself as inclusive.

The political left, historically seen as the champion of the downtrodden and the advocate for social justice, has shifted its focus in recent years. Issues such as gender equality, racial justice and environmentalism remain central, but the rhetoric surrounding men has often become antagonistic. Programs and policies aimed at addressing systemic inequalities sometimes overlook the struggles of men, particularly those from working-class backgrounds or minority communities.

Male suicide rates, lack of access to mental health resources, and economic displacement are rarely prioritized in left-leaning platforms, while discussions about “toxic masculinity” dominate. When the left appears to side with bears — symbols of nature and instinct — over men, it sends a clear message: men are expendable.

This perception was amplified by the “Man vs. Bear” debate. Many men felt betrayed when progressive voices, including politicians, failed to push back against the trend, with some even endorsing it. The left’s silence, or worse, its agreement, suggested that it no longer sees men as allies but as adversaries. This is particularly damaging for young men, who are already grappling with shifting gender norms, economic uncertainty and a cultural landscape that often mocks traditional male roles without offering constructive alternatives. If the left cannot extend empathy to men, why should men extend their support to the left?

Data bears this out. Recent polls show a growing number of American men, especially younger ones, drifting toward conservative or populist movements. According to a 2023 Pew Research Center survey, only 37 percent of men under 30 identify as liberal or lean left, down from 44 percent five years ago. Conversely, the right has capitalized on this discontent, with figures such as Jordan Peterson and Joe Rogan gaining massive followings by addressing male alienation head-on.

These voices may not always offer nuanced solutions, but they at least acknowledge men’s struggles, something the left often fails to do.

The irony is palpable. The political left cannot expect to retain the loyalty of a group it refuses to defend. Men are not monolithic; many share the left’s values on climate change, health care and economic equality. When the left prioritizes symbolic gestures — standing with bears over standing with men — it alienates those who feel their humanity is under attack. The “Man vs. Bear” trend, while seemingly trivial, is a microcosm of a significant problem: the left’s inability to balance its advocacy for marginalized groups with a recognition of men’s valid concerns.

To reverse this trend, the left must recommit to inclusivity in its truest form. This doesn’t mean ignoring women’s safety or dismissing legitimate fears of violence. It means fostering a dialogue that doesn’t pit genders against each other but seeks to understand the root causes of anxiety and alienation on all sides. It means addressing men’s issues — mental health, economic opportunity and cultural expectations — with the same urgency it applies to other social justice causes. Until then, the left risks losing a generation of men who feel that the bear has more advocates in the battle between man and bear.

Nafees Alam is a professor in social work at Boise State University. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.