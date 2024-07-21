101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Opinion

COMMENTARY: The Mirage was no mirage

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto
Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: NV Energy bills are a burden
LETTER: Where’s the forward-thinking on Las Vegas-area road improvements?
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal
COMMENTARY: Biden proposal would be a massive mistake
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump raises his fist and calls out t ...
VICTOR JOECKS: Why did God save Trump, but not Corey Comperatore?
By William Choslovsky Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 20, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Not many can say they stayed at The Mirage on its first night and its last night, but I can. In 1989, my father took me for my 21st birthday, and this past weekend I returned for its last night with friends. In between, I’ve stayed there at least 50 times, mostly with college friends who made it an annual trek during its first 20 years.

Seeing it close felt like attending a sad funeral, like when your 35-year-old friend dies suddenly in the midst of a full life. Frankly, it’s all so unnecessary, if not dumb.

One doesn’t need to be a casino maven to see the obvious.

When the Desert Inn, Stardust, Sands or Dunes shut down, it was time. Past time. Same with the Tropicana’s recent closing. Had you walked through those joints on their last day, you would have said: “Yes, bring on the wrecking ball, this place needed it at least five years ago.”

But not The Mirage.

Walk through it and you see a place still humming, still beautiful. It looks good. The rooms we stayed in this past weekend are still great and modern. The hallways nice. The feel and look remain iconic and soothing, a place you want to be in.

Whatever it may need, it’s not a full gut job that will make the place unrecognizable in three years. (Watch, it will take five to reopen).

And to get rid of the best pool in Vegas borders on travesty.

Being there to shut the joint down left our group saying: “What’s wrong with this place as is?”

Most of us hadn’t been in many years and were expecting a rundown place. But we found the opposite. Why fix what isn’t broken? If you want to add a guitar tower and put a new name on the door, go for it, I suppose. But why gut a working beauty still in the prime of her life?

It reminds me of the Joni Mitchell lyric: “They paved paradise and put up a parking lot.”

Today’s new “modern” casino feels more like an airport concourse than a place that takes you on an adventure like none other. That’s what The Mirage does. Or did. That is Steve Wynn’s genius.

Seriously, if you try to walk from one end of any of the modern casinos to the other, you feel like you need to catch an airport tram between terminals. But not at The Mirage.

So what do we do nowadays when we have near perfection? We wreck it.

When you take something over, real maturity and leadership is recognizing that perhaps change is not the answer. Being the smartest suit in the room sometimes requires embracing the maxim: “Discretion is the better part of valor.”

Why would you abandon your competitive advantage to make something unique look pretty much like all the other giants? Sure, I write this with more than a twinge of nostalgia, but the uniqueness of The Mirage was not a mirage.

You watch. In 10 years, some wise maven — a young Steve Wynn perhaps — will buy the logo and brand of the long dormant Mirage and build a new one much like the old one. And same as in 1989, hundreds of thousands of people will be waiting to get in.

William Choslovsky is a lawyer in Chicago.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal
COMMENTARY: Biden proposal would be a massive mistake
By Ruth Madison Special / RJ

There are alternatives to making rents affordable and ensuring we have a market that incentivizes continually adding more units as they are needed.

Donald Trump arrives to speak during the final night of the 2024 Republican National Convention ...
EDITORIAL: Translating momentum into votes
RJ

The GOP will need to further emphasize the concept of unity and their vision moving forward if the euphoria of last week’s events is to translate into November success.

LETTER: War games
Steven Ginther Mesquite

Let’s take care of Americans at home before spending money on proxy wars.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
‘Sad’ goodbyes as last Mirage hotel guests depart
recommend 2
Mirage’s influence cannot be ‘overstated’ as Las Vegas prepares to say goodbye
recommend 3
A guitar with no brand: Why Hard Rock Las Vegas is going ‘generic’
recommend 4
Analyst: Caesars, MGM will be big winners from Mirage, Trop closures
recommend 5
Beatles’ master tapes were once hidden at The Mirage
recommend 6
A guitar with no brand: Why Hard Rock Las Vegas is going ‘generic’