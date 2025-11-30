COMMENTARY: The Native story Is the American story

Our future as a nation depends on remembering that we rise higher when we rise together.

Native American and Indigenous dancers pack an arena during a grand entry procession at the annual Gathering of Nations powwow in Albuquerque, New Mexico last April. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

November marks Native American Heritage Month — a time not just for remembrance but for recognition. It’s a time to celebrate who we are today: sovereign nations, community leaders, innovators and veterans who continue to shape this country’s story in profound ways.

As classrooms across America revisit Native history, we have an opportunity — and a responsibility — to move beyond the outdated narratives that paint Native people as part of the past. Native Americans are not relics of history. We are the co-authors of it.

From the earliest days of the Republic, tribal nations stood shoulder to shoulder with the Founders of the United States. The Oneida and Tuscarora nations didn’t simply observe the Revolutionary War — they fought beside George Washington’s army at Valley Forge. That warrior ethos continues today. Native Americans serve in the armed forces at higher rates, per capita, than any other group — nearly one in five — a living testament to a warrior tradition that predates the United States.

Our story has always been one of leadership, partnership and perseverance. Native sovereignty is not a historical footnote — it’s a living framework that strengthens our communities and contributes to America’s overall resilience. Honoring Native heritage means recognizing what has always endured: our courage, culture and capacity to adapt, rebuild and lead.

That spirit carried Native warriors into the defining moments of world history. During World War II, Native service members played a decisive role in ensuring Allied victory. The Navajo Code Talkers’ ingenuity in creating an unbreakable code helped turn the tide in the Pacific, but that’s only part of the story. Eight Native American service members earned the Medal of Honor for their extraordinary heroism — individuals such as Ernest “Chief” Childers (Muscogee Creek), Charles George (Eastern Band of Cherokee), Tony K. Burris (Choctaw) and Roy P. Benavidez (Yaqui heritage) exemplify a Native warrior tradition whose courage has carried across generations of U.S. military service.

Their heroism didn’t stop with World War II; from Korea and Vietnam to today’s conflicts, Native warriors aren’t just defending America, they’re helping define it.

Native leadership extends far beyond the battlefield. Long before European contact, tribal nations built vibrant, interconnected economies based on fairness, trade and reciprocity.

Copper from the Great Lakes made its way to the Gulf of Mexico; shells from Florida were found in the northern plains. These were not isolated transactions. They were part of sophisticated trade networks that reflected advanced governance, law and innovation.

In many ways, these early systems inspired the foundations for the U.S. Constitution and the market economy.

So, when we talk about Native America, we’re not talking about what once was. We’re talking about the foundation upon which America was built. From ancient trade routes to modern tribal enterprises leading in renewable energy, broadband and defense contracting, our people continue to innovate and lead. The same teachings that shaped our ancestors — honor, bravery, humility and fortitude — still guide our people today.

As America approaches its 250th anniversary in 2026, it’s worth remembering that this nation did not emerge in isolation from Native peoples. It grew in partnership with us. Native nations are not background characters in the American story. We are co-authors of it.

To honor Native American Heritage Month, we must move beyond remembrance to recognition — recognition that Native strength, wisdom and vision are not confined to history books. They are alive and active in every Native entrepreneur, veteran, leader and youth working to build a stronger tomorrow.

From the battlefields of the past to the boardrooms, classrooms and innovation hubs of today, Native nations continue to embody the ideals that define America: courage, sovereignty and enterprise.

Native history is not a sidebar to the American narrative. It is the American narrative. And it’s still being written, every single day, by those who serve, build and lead with strength and purpose.

Our future as a nation depends on remembering that we rise higher when we rise together. The Native story is the American story — one of resilience, innovation and shared destiny.

Together, we can continue shaping a country that honors all its peoples and all its promises.

The story of Native nations is not one of what was lost, but of what endures — strength, community and hope. As we move forward together, may we carry these values into every space we serve, build and lead — ensuring that the American story remains one of shared purpose and endless possibility.

Dean Dauphinais is a Marine Corps veteran and the executive director of the National American Indian Veterans, a national organization representing Native veterans. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.