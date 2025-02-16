COMMENTARY: The road to better Nevada schools

Some will say, “Don’t read this!” They’ll tell you ignorance is bliss, that fighting to fix a broken system that resists change is a waste of time.

Still, I know we can do better. The question isn’t whether we can improve education in Nevada — it’s how. And it starts with all of us demanding change.

Recently, the U.S. Department of Education released the results of the National Assessment of Educational Progress, the nation’s report card. This is an assessment administered once every two years that tests our fourth- and eighth-graders in math and reading.

Louisiana and Mississippi showed us what the naysayers don’t want you to believe is possible: Perpetually, broken systems can be fixed.

For years, Mississippi and Louisiana were fighting to be the worst in the country when it came to education, languishing in the bottom 10 for almost two decades, Mississippi and Louisiana now rank ninth and 15th respectively for fourth-grade reading achievement. Both states are outperforming where they were in 2017, while the rest of the country has seen performance go backward.

In a rush to adopt new trends, chase new technologies and pontificate using the latest jargon, we’ve lost sight of the fundamentals that truly shape student success. It’s time to get back to the basics.

No more failed grading policies that confuse parents and refuse to hold students accountable. No more wasting millions on shiny new technology that goes obsolete in the warehouse.

Thomas Edison once said, “The three great essentials to achieve anything worthwhile are: hard work, stick-to-itiveness, and common sense.”

In Louisiana, they’ve taken a common-sense approach to fixing education with their BRAVE plan.

■ Back to Basics — A laser focus on teaching fundamental academic content and skills.

■ Redesign High Schools — High schools must adequately prepare students for success after graduation.

■ Accelerate Parental Rights — Parents, not bureaucrats, must be in the driver’s seat of their children’s education.

■ Value Teaching Professionals — Other than the parent, there’s nothing more critical for student success than high-quality teachers.

■ Expand Education Freedom — Educational freedom opportunities should be abundant for families.

And they’re tying it all together with tougher accountability.

This isn’t happening all across Nevada. But it is happening in our public charter schools.

Most would be shocked to learn that, on that same national fourth-grade reading test, Nevada’s public charter schools would be ranked third in the nation if their results were reported as a state! In fact, our public charter school students are performing on that test academically a year ahead of their peers in the rest of the state.

How do we expand these successes to the whole system?

We must return to the fundamentals — ensuring that every child builds a strong foundation in literacy, critical thinking, and problem-solving.

We must expand school choice and empower parents to play a greater role in their children’s education.

We must elevate the teaching profession, granting educators the respect, autonomy and support they deserve.

And we must uphold high expectations with meaningful accountability, ensuring that every student, teacher and school has the opportunity to succeed.

We are the Battle Born state. It’s time to be BRAVE and fight for the education system our children deserve.

Carrie Buck, a Republican and educator, represents District 5 in the Nevada Senate.