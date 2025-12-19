COMMENTARY: The season of giving must include those who gave the most

U.S. Army veteran Paul Martinez, 64, left, and retired Army National Guard Teofilo, 66, watch their brother TeodoroÕs name on Vietnam Veterans memorial wall during the 2021 Veterans Day ceremony, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Henderson. Veterans, family members and city leaders pay tribute to military service members with the placing of a memorial wreath and presentation of 20 new names on the the Henderson Veterans Memorial Wall. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

During this holiday season, many Americans look forward to time with family, homes filled with warmth and moments of reflection on what truly matters. It is a season defined by gratitude and connection.

For many military and veteran families, the holidays can be one of the hardest times of the year.

Behind the celebrations are service members, veterans, caregivers and survivors carrying invisible burdens such as grief, trauma, isolation and stress. These challenges do not pause because the calendar says it is time to celebrate. In fact, the holidays often magnify them.

We ask a great deal of the men and women who serve the nation. We ask them to deploy, to sacrifice time with loved ones and to face risks most Americans will never experience. And when their service ends, or when injury, illness or loss changes their lives forever, we owe them more than words of thanks. We owe them care, connection and action.

That obligation does not end when the uniform comes off.

One of the most urgent challenges facing our military and veteran community is suicide. The numbers are alarming, but the human cost behind them is devastating. These are not statistics. They are sons and daughters, spouses and parents. They are people who once raised their right hand to serve, only to later find themselves struggling in silence.

The holidays can be dangerous for those at risk. Loneliness can feel heavier. Painful memories can resurface. Financial strain, family stress and the lasting effects of trauma do not take a holiday break. For some, the sense that everyone else is celebrating only deepens feelings of isolation.

At Fisher House Foundation, we see this reality daily. We see families far from home during the holidays, staying near hospitals while their loved ones receive care. We see caregivers who are exhausted but determined. We see parents trying to hold it together for their children while quietly wondering how they will get through the next day.

What we have learned over more than three decades is simple but powerful. When people know they are not alone, hope has room to grow.

That is why caring for the military and veteran community must go beyond medical treatment. Mental health support, family stability, financial relief and human connection all matter. Trauma does not affect only the individual who served; it touches everyone who loves them.

At Fisher House, we often say that a family’s love is the best medicine of all. That is not a slogan. It is something we witness every day. When service members know their families are safe, close and supported, it eases the burden they carry. When caregivers have a place to rest and a community that understands them, they are better able to care for others and for themselves.

This kind of support does not happen by accident. It happens because people choose to act.

This holiday season, each of us has a role to play. Check on the veteran or military family in your life, especially if you have not heard from them in a while. Make the call. Send the text. Ask the question and stay long enough to listen to the answer. If someone is struggling, help them find support and remind them that asking for help is not a sign of weakness, but of strength.

Get involved with organizations that provide direct, tangible support to military and veteran families. Volunteer your time. Share resources. Advocate for mental health services and policies that reflect the real needs of those who serve and those who stand beside them.

Most important, do not assume someone else will do it.

If we truly believe that service matters, then care must matter just as much. Gratitude without action is not enough.

As a nation, we cannot afford to look away from the challenges facing the military and veteran community, particularly the silent struggles that too often end in tragedy. We must replace silence with support, isolation with connection, and good intentions with meaningful action.

This holiday season, let’s make sure our celebrations include compassion for those who may be struggling and a commitment to stand with them, not just now, but always.

Because taking care of those who serve us is not seasonal. It is a responsibility we share all year long.

Ken Fisher is the chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation, which provides free lodging and support to military and veteran families. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.