COMMENTARY: The states: Economic ‘liberators’ vs. economic ‘repressors’

COMMENTARY: There is still one big risk to the GLP-1 boom

A new Fraser Institute report reaffirms just how much more economically free some states are compared with others. These are places where citizens are allowed to make more of their economic choices. Their taxes are lighter, and their regulatory burdens are easier. The benefits for workers, consumers and businesses have been clear for a long time.

There’s another group of states to watch: “movers” that have become much freer in recent decades. These are states that may not be the freest, but they have been cutting taxes and red tape enough to make a difference. How do they fare?

I recently explored this question using 22 years of data from the same Economic Freedom of North America index. The index uses 10 variables encompassing government spending, taxation and labor regulation to assess the degree of economic freedom in each of the 50 states.

Some states, such as New Hampshire, have long topped the list. It has been in the top five for three decades. With little room to grow, the Granite State’s level of economic freedom hasn’t budged much. Nevada was tied for 17th with Michigan, but still in the “most free” category. Other states, such as Alaska, have significantly improved economic freedom over the past two decades. Because it started low, it remains relatively unfree at 43rd.

Three states — North Carolina, North Dakota and Idaho — have markedly increased and rank highly on economic freedom.

In 2000, North Carolina was the 19th most economically free state in the union. Though its labor market was relatively unhindered by the state’s government, its top marginal income tax rate was America’s ninth-highest, and it spent more money than most states.

From 2013 to 2022, North Carolina reduced its top marginal income tax rate from 7.75 percent to 4.99 percent, reduced government employment and allowed the minimum wage to fall relative to per-capita income. By 2022, it had the second-freest labor market in the country and was ninth in economic freedom.

Idaho saw the most significant improvement. The Gem State has steadily improved spending, taxing and labor market freedom, allowing it to rise from the 28th most economically free state in 2000 to the eighth freest in 2022.

We can contrast these states with a group that has achieved equal and opposite distinction: California, Delaware, New Jersey and Maryland have managed to decrease economic freedom and end up among the least free overall.

The economies of the three liberating states have enjoyed almost twice as much economic growth. Controlling for inflation, North Carolina, North Dakota and Idaho grew an average of 41 percent since 2010. The four repressors grew by just 24 percent. Among liberators, statewide personal income grew 47 percent from 2010 to 2022. Among repressors, it grew just 26 percent.

There is now a large body of evidence documenting the freedom-prosperity connection. At the state level, high and growing levels of economic freedom go hand-in-hand with higher levels of income, entrepreneurship, in-migration and income mobility. In economically free states, incomes grow faster at the top and bottom of the income ladder.

These states suffer less poverty, homelessness and food insecurity and may even have marginally happier, more philanthropic and more tolerant populations.

In short, liberation works. Repression doesn’t.

Matthew D. Mitchell is a senior fellow with the Centre for Human Freedom at the Fraser Institute and a senior affiliated scholar with the Mercatus Center at George Mason University. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.