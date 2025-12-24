COMMENTARY: True conservatives fight back

As the end of Trump’s presidency looms on the horizon, the conservatives he repressed for so long are starting to find their voice again.

A little more than 10 years ago, Jack Danforth, a former Republican senator from Missouri, wrote a prescient essay in Time that declared, “Today’s Republican Hardliners Aren’t ‘Conservatives’ — They’re Revolutionaries.”

Danforth was completely correct, but over the past decade, Donald Trump has so dominated the Republican Party that true conservatives have been suffocated into silence. Look at Mike Pence, who defied Trump and the mob besieging the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to fulfill his duty as vice president and declare Joe Biden the new president.

The mob chanted, “Hang Mike Pence,” and the outgoing president sneered, “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution.”

Trump got it exactly wrong. By standing up to the president, Pence preserved the constitutional order. He kept faith with conservative values, and for his courage, he was sent into political exile.

But today, as the end of Trump’s presidency looms on the horizon, as his poll numbers drop and his influence ebbs, the conservatives he repressed for so long are starting to find their voice again.

The best example occurred recently in Indiana, where Trump aggressively and angrily tried to bully Republicans who control the state Senate into redrawing congressional boundaries and giving the GOP two more House seats in Washington.

Republicans already hold seven of the nine Indiana districts. Plus, by tradition, redistricting is done only every 10 years, after a new census. So the Indiana legislators simply held up their hands and cried, “STOP.” More than half — 21 of 40 — of the Republican senators voted against Trump’s plan, dooming it to defeat, and their explanations reflected the same conservative values that Pence, their former governor, had embodied in resisting Trump almost five years ago.

“The power to draw election maps is a sacred responsibility directly tied to the integrity of our elections and the people’s faith in our constitutional system,” state Sen. Spencer Deery said.

The Hoosier lawmakers objected not just to what Trump was trying to do, but the way he did it — with head-bashing, arm-twisting threats. “Hoosiers are a hardy lot, and they don’t like to be threatened,” said another senator, Sue Glick. “They don’t like to be intimidated. They don’t like to be bullied in any fashion. And I think a lot of them responded with, ‘That isn’t going to work.’ And it didn’t.”

While Trump is far from a genuine conservative, he occasionally plays one on TV, embracing right-wing cultural orthodoxy on issues such as gun rights, abortion and transgender athletes. Some of his economic policies, such as lower taxes, also align with conservative ideals, while others, such as higher tariffs, do not.

But conservatism is not just a set of policies. It’s a tone, a temperament, a value system that prizes tradition and order. It’s a larger approach to politics that says: Play by the rules, respect the past and manage change slowly. In his essay, Danforth invoked the founder of modern conservative thought, the 19th-century British philosopher Edmund Burke.

“The essence of Burke’s conservatism was his belief that political change should be gradual and not revolutionary, and achieved through existing institutions,” Danforth wrote. “For Burke, the greatest threat to society wasn’t some mistaken governmental policy, but absolutists so certain of their own opinions that they would stop at nothing to force their opinions on the nation.”

That’s how Trump is acting today, as an absolutist, so certain of his own opinions that he is demolishing traditional norms by shuttering government departments, firing workers, defying judges and, above all, strangling the ability of Congress to spend money and set rules.

As political columnist Ed Kilgore put it in New York Magazine, “It’s the smash-and-grab style of Trump 2.0 that is most alien to the temperament associated with many generations of conservative thinkers and activists.”

That style is rooted in Trump’s personality, not his policies, in his unquenchable thirst for adulation, a golden crown of glory. “Trump’s narcissism is perfectly matched to a cult of personality that is diametrically opposed to the measured and balanced approach to governing always associated with conservatism,” Kilgore writes.

Two years ago, when Pence was running — with unfailing futility — for the Republican presidential nomination, he told a crowd in New Hampshire that Republican voters “face a choice … will we be the party of conservatism, or will we follow the siren song of populism unmoored to conservative principles?”

The party then decisively chose Trump and rejected Pence’s “conservative principles.” But those principles are starting to make a comeback. Just look at Indiana.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. Contact him at stevecokie@gmail.com.