COMMENTARY: Trump hatred and the Biden cover-up

They say love is blind. But so is hate.

The political world we live in today is so full of hate that a lot of our fellow Americans can’t see straight. Not just hate for Donald Trump. Not just hate for your friends and family who don’t hate Trump as much as you do. It’s hate for Fox News and Newsmax, too.

Some liberals hate Fox so blindly, in fact, that for four years they refused to believe anything it reported about Joe Biden’s steep mental decline.

Not that they ever poked their heads out of their liberal media silos and actually watched Fox or Newsmax for 20 minutes a month, mind you.

If they had done that, they might not have been so shocked by last week’s “bombshell news” from CNN’s Jake Tapper that Biden was so out of it for four years that he was barely able to be the president.

Recently, Tapper hit the media talk circuit to flog his super-publicized book “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again.” On what has become his fake apology tour, Tapper and his less famous but more honest co-author, Axios’ White House reporter Alex Thompson, have been flogged pretty well themselves.

Tapper, pretending to be truly sorry for his multiple failures as a trusted journalist, was especially shamed and battered — unmercifully but deservedly — by his old friend, the great Megyn Kelly.

Standing in for dozens of other liberal mainstream print and electronic journalists who betrayed their profession by covering up or denying the mental demise of Biden, Tapper and Thompson were also gently interrogated by fellow liberals such as Joe Scarborough, Katie Couric and the folks at NPR and elsewhere.

Fox viewers weren’t the least bit shocked by Tapper’s book, of course. They have not been fooled for four years; they’ve been informed.

Fox, Newsmax, conservative podcasters and late-night Fox comedian Greg Gutfeld constantly showed video of Biden’s gaffes, stumbles and strange behavior while CNN and the other liberal legacy media said they were fakes, deviously edited them or never mentioned them at all.

Fox viewers always knew journalists such as Tapper and the Democrat pundits and official White House spokespeople were lying when they said Biden, though constantly AWOL, was hard at work and “sharp as a tack.”

They didn’t know the embarrassing details of Biden’s decline that are in Tapper’s book or the other scandalous details that no doubt will be revealed when other White House “journalists” who’ve kept the truths about Biden’s mental health secret from the public publish their own books.

Fox viewers didn’t know that the White House and the Biden family were hiding Biden’s advanced prostate cancer, either. But a lot of people did know. And it’s a good bet we’ll soon learn that some of them were journalists such as Tapper who kept it to themselves because they hate Trump more than they love their country.

It’s not far-fetched to say that hating Trump is the deadly cancer in the Democrat Party and the liberal media that no chemotherapy can cure.

Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. Send comments to reagan@caglecartoons.com and follow @reaganworld on Twitter.