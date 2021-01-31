COMMENTARY: We must stay the course on COVID

Latino community remains at particularly high risk. The disproportionately large role Latinos play in front-line industries means the heightened potential for viral exposure will continue.

It felt good to turn the page on 2020. With two COVID-19 vaccines approved and millions of vaccinations already administered nationwide, a sense of hope has finally emerged that 2021 will bring better days.

Sinking in as January comes to a close, however, is the realization that we have a difficult path left to travel. While it is considered optimistic that the United States can vaccinate enough people by this summer to reach herd immunity, new coronavirus variants, potentially more easily transmitted, could make the coming weeks or months particularly challenging.

It is sad to think of what this could mean for the Latino community, which has suffered greatly from COVID. We represent about 40 percent of COVID-19 cases despite comprising less than one-third of the state population. What’s more, our hospitalization rate is upsettingly high. The disproportionately large role Latinos play in front-line industries means the heightened potential for viral exposure will continue.

That’s why it’s so important to take advantage of vaccination as soon as possible. Already, COVID-19 vaccine shots are being provided to seniors 70 years of age and older, and there are local options for getting the vaccine at no cost.

I know that some are concerned about the safety of the vaccine. Rest assured that clinical trials have been done on thousands of participants, including Latinos, to ensure the vaccine is safe.

For example, Pfizer’s clinical trials included about 20,000 individuals, and 20 percent were Latino. Moderna’s trials included about 15,400 individuals, with 20 percent of them Latino. In addition, the Nevada Minority Health and Equity Coalition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration all have stated both vaccines are safe.

And for those who are concerned about technology around Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines, know that researchers have been studying and working with mRNA vaccines for decades.

This is why everyone eligible should be vaccinated immediately, and others should get their vaccinations when approved to do so. Every person who gets the vaccine helps to break the chain of transmission and protects those around them, from their closest loved ones to the checkout clerk at the neighborhood grocery store.

Additionally, as vaccination rates rise, more people will again take an active role in the economy by eating out, browsing in stores and frequenting entertainment establishments. Local businesses are eagerly awaiting this shift, but pent-up growth and job creation will only happen when it’s safe.

Finally, the more Las Vegas residents who are immunized, the fewer severe COVID-19 cases will flood our already overwhelmed hospitals. Pushing case counts down will enable our local hospitals and the hardworking medical staff at these facilities to save more lives, because they’ll have the time, resources and energy to continue to give each individual the care they to maximize the chance of survival.

The positive impacts of our shared commitment will extend beyond patients with COVID. Our state’s hospitals treat more than 295,000 people in a normal year for issues ranging from stroke and heart attack to hernia surgeries. We need to make room for all patients who need urgent care, no matter what the reason.

Everything we can do as a community to support local hospitals is vital. They have done so much for us this past year in fighting this virus and keeping patients and their families safe, including reducing entry to hospitals, enforced screening protocols, free COVID-19 testing and now administration of the vaccine. They are also working around the clock to ensure both virus and non-virus patients receive the best of care. We owe them our utmost thanks and appreciation.

I know we’re all tired of staying indoors and not seeing our families. But we must hold the course a little longer by wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings and receiving the vaccine when it’s our turn. I will be taking the vaccine as soon as I am able. And if we all do that, we will turn the corner and defeat COVID-19.

Peter Guzman is president of the Las Vegas Latin Chamber of Commerce.