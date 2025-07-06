COMMENTARY: Why Frederick Douglass’s Fourth of July speech still matters

On July 4, 2026, the United States will celebrate the 250th anniversary of its founding, marked by the Continental Congress’ adoption of the Declaration of Independence.

The Declaration has inspired the world. Even Vietnam’s Declaration of Independence, written by communist Ho Chi Minh in 1945, begins with some very familiar words: “All men are created equal. They are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights, among them are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”

As most U.S. schoolchildren used to be taught (and some still are), the Declaration of Independence articulates a set of “self-evident” principles, or “Truths,” that define our country and society. While there is still work to be done to achieve them fully, and always will be, most Americans continue to celebrate those principles.

There is no better example of how one can balance America’s strivings and failures than that provided by the great abolitionist Frederick Douglass in his famous July 5, 1852, speech, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?”

In that speech, Douglass encouraged Americans to celebrate their anniversary. He lauds the country’s Founders: “Your fathers were wise men. … They felt themselves the victims of grievous wrongs. … With brave men, there is always a remedy for oppression.”

He went on to say that the idea of total separation from England was born on July 2, 1776, “in the form of a resolution” that “these united colonies are, and of right, ought to be free and Independent States.”

“Today you reap the fruits of their success,” Douglass told his audience. “The freedom gained is yours, and you, therefore, may properly celebrate this anniversary. The 4th of July is the first great fact in your nation’s history — the very ring-bolt in the chain of your yet undeveloped destiny.”

“The principles contained in that instrument are saving principles,” he added. “Stand by those principles, be true to them on all occasions, in all places, against all foes, and at whatever cost.”

Douglass then switched gears. From praising the Founders as “statesmen, patriots and heroes,” he turned to the question of slavery. “What, to the American slave, is your 4th of July? I answer: a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim.”

Douglass is unforgiving in his attack. He discusses the internal slave trade. He lambastes the clergy for tolerating slavery. And he denounces those who make constitutional or other arguments for slavery’s legality. Half of the speech is devoted to condemning slavery, its defenders and those who remain silent in its face.

The speech is brilliant, both in the depth of Douglass’ understanding of the principles embodied in the Declaration (and Constitution), and in the persuasiveness of his language condemning the country’s failure to extend its hard-won freedoms to the enslaved.

For those reasons, among others, Douglass’ speech is required reading for many Ameritas College students — not just the first part, praising America’s declared principles, and not just the second part, condemning our failure to live up to them, but the entire speech.

That’s why I was puzzled recently when I printed a copy of the speech from the PBS.org website. I intended to use it for a discussion about the connection between principles grounded in “self-evident” truths, and the German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche’s famous statement that there is no truth.

“How,” I wanted to ask my students, “could Douglass ground his claims about the injustice of slavery if he did not first appeal to the principles in the Declaration?”

Unfortunately, the sections of Douglass’ speech lauding American principles had been omitted. My intended lesson on Douglass’s rhetoric evolved into one about selective editing, censorship and hidden agendas.

As we mark the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, it is crucial that we uphold its ideals and acknowledge its lofty goals have not been fully achieved. This requires an honest discussion of American principles and American history.

In its entirety, Douglass’s speech is an inspiration. It played an essential role in ending slavery. Edited, it is reduced to propaganda.

Frederic J. Fransen is president of Ameritas College in West Virginia and CEO of Certell Inc. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.