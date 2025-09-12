COMMENTARY: Why is RFK Jr. opposing Trump on tort reform?

The trial bar has never had such a prominent ally in a modern-day Republican administration.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at a press conference in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, on May 1, 2024. (Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

President Donald Trump has doubled down on his support for tort reform, casting himself as a champion against America’s “lawsuit culture.” Bolstered by longstanding Republican support, his super PAC has been running ads echoing this position.

Trump’s Justice Department also rightfully recognizes that runaway litigation stifles businesses and costs jobs, while putting large sums in the pockets of trial lawyers, one of the Democratic Party’s most reliable sources of fundraising.

But an unexpected political fault line has emerged within his own administration with a longtime friend of the trial bar nestled into the highest ranks of the Trump administration. He is Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a veteran trial lawyer who has supported liberal Democrats for decades.

Kennedy holds views that clash sharply with the president’s legal reform agenda and should appall anyone who supports the president and his administration’s goal of reforming America’s legal system.

One of the reforms Trump has advocated for is “loser pays,” a standard that most countries already have. If enacted, this reform would require the party who loses a lawsuit to be responsible for covering the legal expenses and awards of the winning party.

America’s love of meritless lawsuits hurts our small businesses and costs jobs. A study from Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse estimated the total cost of the tort system for U.S. businesses is more than $557 billion annually in gross product and costs more than 4.8 million jobs. As the study notes, these costs must either be passed onto consumers, or absorbed by companies, forcing some to shutter entirely and others to shed staff to remain afloat.

It’s worth noting that Kennedy is not a public proponent of loser pays and, as it relates to the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, he has called the model inefficient and full of corruption. Kennedy has said the program disadvantages claimants because the Department of Health and Human Services is the defendant, as opposed to companies that make vaccines.

It’s important to understand that Congress delegates the vital responsibility of ensuring the safety of our food, pharmaceuticals, and medical products to the FDA, which is housed within the Department of Health and Human Services, which Kennedy oversees. It is imperative that the benefits and risks of lifesaving medications and products are carefully evaluated by those most qualified within the scientific and medical communities.

However, with Kennedy’s overhaul of longstanding expert scientific panels, and the removal of experienced medical professionals and other qualified individuals, he is putting the trial bar’s interests ahead of accountability to the American people.

Simply put: The trial bar has never had such a prominent ally in a modern-day Republican administration. This cozy relationship stands at odds not only with Trump’s legal reform agenda, but with his economic prosperity goals as American families pay an average “tort tax” of $5,215 annually — up more than 31 percent from previous estimates.

While Kennedy is now a high-profile public servant, the first six months of his term give no indication that he’s changed his longstanding views against tort reform, or that he’s interested in turning on his longtime friends in the trial bar lobby who want to continue to get rich by killing jobs and destroying American enterprise.

We must encourage Trump to rein in the influence of the Democratic-aligned trial bar and ensure that his Cabinet members operate with Americans’ best interests at the center and not prioritize their own personal interests or stuff the coffers of the trial bar lobby.

Sherman “Tiger” Joyce is president of the American Tort Reform Association, based in Washington, D.C. He wrote this for InsideSources