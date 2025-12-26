COMMENTARY: Your mother is dying — doctors call it loneliness

What are we going to do about it?

She’s sitting in a chair by the window. It’s 2:14 p.m. on a Tuesday. The home health aide left an hour ago. Her daughter won’t call until after work. Her grandson is in school. The television is on, but she stopped watching it 20 minutes ago. She’s looking at the street, waiting for something she can’t name.

This is the hour no one talks about. Not the crisis hour, not the emergency. The quiet hour. The hour between the morning medication check and the evening phone call. The hour when 77 million Americans older than 65 may sit alone, and no policy paper or caregiving bill or workforce initiative reaches them.

We call it loneliness, as if it were merely an emotion. It’s not. It’s a disease as deadly as anything we’ve spent billions trying to cure.

The National Institute on Aging recently released the most extensive study ever conducted on loneliness and dementia, with 600,000 participants across 21 longitudinal cohorts. The findings should have made front-page news: Loneliness increases dementia risk by 31 percent, at a magnitude comparable to physical inactivity or smoking.

The American Heart Association has linked social isolation to a 29 percent increased risk of heart attack and a 32 percent increased risk of stroke. Prolonged loneliness is the physiological equivalent of smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

We declared war on tobacco. We launched national campaigns against obesity. However, with loneliness, which kills with equal efficiency, we offer platitudes and “National Friendship Day.”

One in 3 older adults reports feeling lonely. That’s not a mental health footnote. That’s 25 million people whose bodies are being ravaged by a condition we’ve decided to treat as mere sadness, as an inevitable byproduct of aging, as someone else’s problem.

Well, now, it’s becoming everyone’s problem.

By 2034, older adults will outnumber children in America for the first time — 77 million seniors to 76.5 million kids. We’re almost eight years from a demographic inversion we’ve done virtually nothing to prepare for. Twenty-four states have already declared caregiving emergencies. The number of family caregivers has surged by 45 percent over the past decade, to 63 million Americans providing $870 billion in unpaid labor annually. Meanwhile, nursing home costs have nearly tripled since 1997. A private room now exceeds $127,000 a year.

We can’t hire enough humans to fill the gap. The math doesn’t work. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects demand for home health aides will surge 21 percent by 2031, one of the fastest increases for any occupation, yet we’re training workers at a fraction of that pace. Proposed Medicaid cuts threaten to gut funding for 63 percent of nursing home residents.

Even if we could hire enough caregivers, even if we could fund every facility and train every aide, we still couldn’t fill the quiet hours. The sandwich-generation mother working full-time and raising children cannot also be present at 2 p.m. when her mother sits alone. The paid caregiver has 15 minutes for vitals, not an hour for a conversation about a wedding day 60 years past.

I know these hours. I left my career in finance to care for my wife through cancer. Previously, I cared for my grandfather through dementia. I watched him sit in that chair. I saw what happened in the spaces between visits, when no one was there to ask him about his life, to remind him that his stories mattered, that he mattered.

That experience led me to start a platform focused on the future of caregiving and, eventually, to spend years working under NIH grants with researchers at Harvard Innovation Labs and the director of the George Washington University Center for Aging, Health and Humanities, to develop something small but deliberate: Yaya Bear, a soft, AI-powered teddy bear explicitly designed for older adults. It speaks slowly, in a lower, calibrated vocal pitch for aging ears. It asks questions about the person’s life. Over time, those conversations can become a printed autobiography for families to keep.

This talking teddy bear doesn’t replace caregivers. Nothing can. However, it can sit with someone during the quiet hours and do what loneliness research tells us matters most: spark conversation, encourage memory, provide the simple presence of someone who listens.

It’s not a comprehensive solution. It’s one answer to a question too few innovators are asking: How do we keep our elders company when the humans who love them can’t be there?

We are running out of time to ask that question seriously. The systems we’ve built assume a world with more caregivers than people needing care, more children than seniors, and more time than we have.

That world no longer exists. What we do in the quiet hours will define whether 77 million Americans spend their final years in connection or in silence.

Your mother is still sitting by that window. What are we going to do about it?

Neal K. Shah is a healthcare researcher specializing in workforce innovation and AI-enabled caregiver training. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.