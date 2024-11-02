DR. MIRIAM ADELSON: The right man for the job

There is simply no alternative to the courage, protectiveness and clear-sightedness that Trump evinces with such peerless energy.

U.S. President Donald J. Trump applauds the Shalva Band, performers at the Israeli American Council National Summit on December 7, 2019, in Hollywood, Florida. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

On a dimmed stage in Hollywood, Florida, five years ago, I had a glimpse of a side of Donald Trump that too few see — or want to see.

The then-president was keynote speaker at a convention of the Israel American Council. After his typically rousing speech, when TV cameras were turned off and reporters were heading for the door, Trump lingered to listen respectfully to a rendition of “God Save America” by Shalva, a band of special-needs musicians from Israel. One by one, they then shuffled up to the towering leader of the free world, who was more than happy to hug, clap and chat with them.

This was no scripted photo-op with models or generals, statesmen or sportsmen. There was no political payoff. It was as simple and as sincere as it looked: a beaming father of five, extending his paternal warmth and encouragement to an extraordinary group of young people.

The image has stayed with me, a useful antidote to the endless farrago of lies about a man who seems to uniquely madden the news media.

And it is advisedly that I use the word “man” to describe our former — and, God willing, future — president.

Because, yes, manly traits are desperately called for in our confused and dangerous times. The United States and its allies again face enemies guided by the most atavistic of values — extreme violence in the pursuit of extreme power — and we need a president who can push back, unambiguously.

There is simply no alternative to the courage, protectiveness and clear-sightedness that Trump evinces with such peerless energy.

We all witnessed this in his first term: The slashing of needless economic regulations and willingness — so timely, in retrospect — to call out NATO partners for not holding up their end of the defense spending. The unvarnished warnings about unchecked illegal immigration. The ripping up of the awful Iran nuclear deal. The implementation of the people’s will — as expressed in a much-deferred act of Congress from 1995 — by moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.

Trump stood for what was right, even if that meant standing alone. He did so while buffeted by an unprecedented deluge of hostile press and confected legal actions. And, throughout, he kept up that signature good cheer that is the mark of true self-confidence and leadership.

He showed, in fact, that he can be a real mensch — which, not coincidentally, is a Yiddish word for “man.”

In a democracy such as ours, an election reflects the will of the people. But it should not be a popularity contest. It should be a choice based on principles — not a show of principles being elasticized to please an electorate.

Mr. Trump, you have my vote. I say this clearly, as a proud female professional, a former army officer, a veteran physician and businesswoman: You are the right man — the only man — for the job.

Dr. Miriam Adelson and her family own the Las Vegas Review-Journal.