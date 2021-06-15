99°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Opinion

DRAWING BOARD

Bill Day FloridaPolitics.com
June 14, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 

Check out some recent editorial cartoons from across the country and world.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas’ housing market shows signs it’s tapping the brakes
Las Vegas’ housing market shows signs it’s tapping the brakes
2
Resorts World set to make a splash, spur tourism on Strip
Resorts World set to make a splash, spur tourism on Strip
3
Massive hip-hop festival Day N Vegas announces return with loaded lineup
Massive hip-hop festival Day N Vegas announces return with loaded lineup
4
Affleck, Bieber add spice to Wynn Las Vegas’ week
Affleck, Bieber add spice to Wynn Las Vegas’ week
5
CARTOONS: Cruise ships return to Venice
CARTOONS: Cruise ships return to Venice
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File
LETTER: Prices going up and up
Ray Kolander Las Vegas

All of this is directly attributable to President Joseph Biden throwing trillions of dollars into the economy that were simply not needed..

CARTOON:
By and / RJ

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claims leadership did not rebuke Rep. Ilhan Omar for equating the United States and Israel with terrorist organizations.

CARTOON: Border chaos
By / RJ

The Biden administration’s contradictory messaging, liberal policies, foreign aid payments and ending the Migrant Protection Protocols encourage illegal immigration.