CARTOONS: Biden confronts another supply chain issue

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Updated November 9, 2021 - 9:01 pm
R.J. Matson CQ Roll Call
Kevin Siers The Charlotte Observer
John Cole The Scranton Times-Tribune
Jeff Koterba CagleCartoons.com
Pat Bagley The Salt Lake Tribune
Dave Granlund PoliticalCartoons.com
Manny Francisco Manila, The Phillippines
Osama Hajjaj Jordan
Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

