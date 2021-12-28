45°F
CARTOONS: Build Back Better on life support?

December 27, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Dick Wright PoliticalCartoons.com
Peter Kuper PoliticalCartoons.com
Paresh Nath U.T. Independent India
Ojami Hajjaj Alaraby Aljadded, London
John Cole The Scranton Times-Tribune
Randall Enos CagleCartoons.com
Gary McCoy CagleCartoons.com
Marian Kamensky, Austria
Take a look at some recent editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

