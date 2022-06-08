96°F
CARTOONS: Can you spot Biden’s approval rating?

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
(Rick McKee/CagleCartoons.com)
(Rivers/CagleCartoons.com)
(Jeff Koterba/patreon.com/jeffreykoterba)
(Daryl Cagle/CagleCartoons.com)
(Dave Whamond/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Peter Kuper/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Pat Bagley/The Salt Lake Tribune)
(Gatis Sluka/Buvinzenieris)

Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

