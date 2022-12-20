40°F
jeff_german
Drawing Board

CARTOONS: Dr. Fauci applies for a new job

Rivers CagleCartoons.com
December 19, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Dick Wright PoliticalCartoons.com
Gary McCoy Shiloh, IL
John Darkow Columbia, MO
Pat Byrnes PoliticalCartoons.com
Guy Parsons PoliticalCartoons.com
Dave Whamond PoliticalCartoons.com
Tom Janssen The Netherlands
Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

