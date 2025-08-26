85°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Drawing Board

CARTOONS: How Democrats react to Trump’s big wins

Gary McCoy Shiloh, IL
Gary McCoy Shiloh, IL
Tom Stiglich Creators Syndicate
Tom Stiglich Creators Syndicate
Dick Wright PoliticalCartoons.com
Dick Wright PoliticalCartoons.com
Harley Schwadron CagleCartoons.com
Harley Schwadron CagleCartoons.com
John Cole Tennessee | Lookout
John Cole Tennessee | Lookout
Dave Granlund PoliticalCartoons.com
Dave Granlund PoliticalCartoons.com
Monte Wolverton Battle Ground, WA
Monte Wolverton Battle Ground, WA
Bart van Leeuwen PoliticalCartoons.com
Bart van Leeuwen PoliticalCartoons.com
More Stories
Tom Stiglich Creators Syndicate
CARTOONS: Things that are bad for New York City
Harley Schwadron CagleCartoons.com
CARTOONS: What leads someone to run for office
Pat Byrnes PoliticalCartoons.com
CARTOONS: You know wildfires are bad when …
Tom Stiglich Creators Syndicate
CARTOONS: Mamdani unveils his new logo
Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES