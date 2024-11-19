44°F
Drawing Board

CARTOONS: How swamp creatures feel about Trump’s return

Dick Wright PoliticalCartoons.com
Dick Wright PoliticalCartoons.com
Taylor Jones Politicalcartoons.com
Taylor Jones Politicalcartoons.com
Dave Granlund PoliticalCartoons.com
Dave Granlund PoliticalCartoons.com
Pat Bagley The Salt Lake Tribune
Pat Bagley The Salt Lake Tribune
Pat Byrnes PoliticalCartoons.com
Pat Byrnes PoliticalCartoons.com
John Cole Tennessee | Lookout
John Cole Tennessee | Lookout
Paresh Nath U.T. Independent
Paresh Nath U.T. Independent
Bart van Leeuwen PoliticalCartoons.com
Bart van Leeuwen PoliticalCartoons.com
Paresh Nath U.T. Independent
CARTOONS: What Democrats didn’t realize about the election
Dave Granlund PoliticalCartoons.com
CARTOONS: When you don’t take illegal immigration seriously
CARTOONS: Why Democrats lost the working class
Christopher Weyant The Boston Globe
CARTOONS: Democrats can’t figure out who to blame for Trump winning
Dick Wright PoliticalCartoons.com
November 18, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

Dick Wright PoliticalCartoons.com
CARTOONS: Previewing Biden’s legacy
Dick Wright PoliticalCartoons.com

Dick Wright PoliticalCartoons.com
CARTOONS: Trump wins again
