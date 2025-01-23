37°F
Drawing Board

CARTOONS: How to keep track of Trump’s nominees

R.J. Matson CQ Roll Call
John Darkow Columbia Missourian
Ed Wexler CagleCartoons.com
Monte Wolverton Battle Ground, WA
Harley Schwadron CagleCartoons.com
Dave Whamond PoliticalCartoons.com
R.J. Matson Portland, ME
CARTOONS: This fire hydrant has full pressure
Dick Wright PoliticalCartoons.com
CARTOONS: Californians discover the true arsonists
Bob Englehart PoliticalCartoons.com
CARTOONS: What Americans think about on Inauguration Day?
Dave Whamond PoliticalCartoons.com
CARTOONS: What happens when Trump goes to Costco
Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

Bob Englehart PoliticalCartoons.com
CARTOONS: How Trump draws the map
Bob Englehart PoliticalCartoons.com

Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

