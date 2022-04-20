72°F
CARTOONS: Inflation hits the local lemonade stand

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 19, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
(Bruce Plante/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Gary McCoy/Shiloh, IL)
(John Darkow/Columbia Missourian)
(Rivers/CagleCartoons.com)
(Adam Zygli/The Buffalo News)
(Dave Whamond/PoliticalCartoons.com)
(Kevin Siers/The Charlotte Observer)
(Tom Janssen/The Netherlands)
Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

